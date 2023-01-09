Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
CBS Sports
Browns cut ties with Bernie Kosar after $19,000 bet on team's season finale vs. Steelers
Sports betting became legal in Ohio last week. Now it's the reason that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is out of a job. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kosar was relieved of his duties as a member of the team's pregame radio show. Kosar had acknowledged on social media that he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers won, 28-14.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson makes major statement about Broncos future
It’s probably safe to say that the Denver Broncos didn’t envision a 5-12, last-place AFC West finish when they traded for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what transpired. The franchise recently fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, and will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Peyton later this month.
Yardbarker
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks Joe Woods, What is Next for Defensive Coordinator Job
As the Cleveland Browns ended their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday, they fell to 7-10 on the season. As a result of the end of the season, the Browns opted to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods. "Not an easy decision ... he's a great, great man," Stefanski...
Top Spokane RB Malaki Miller Eager For Next Opportunity
2023 Spokane (Wash.) University RB Malaki Miller has been a driving force in University’s recent rise. When you think of All Conference running backs in the Greater Spokane League, they primarily come from powerhouse programs like Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, and Mead. Miller has bucked that trend by picking up back-to-back First Team All-GSL honors.
Cleveland Browns interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for defensive coordinator
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores became the second individual to interview with the Browns for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday. Flores' meeting came a day after the Browns opened the interview process by talking to Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz. Both Flores and Schwartz bring previous...
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Offensive Line Unit Ranked Among the Best This Season Despite Issues
The Cleveland Browns' offensive line took a step back in 2022 whether it be to injuries or just plain out regression. According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns still had the sixth-best line in football. This is what PFF had to say about the Browns:. James Hudson, going up against...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Offense?
As the New York Giants prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in a win-or-go-home playoff game, the offensive coaching staff will look back at their previous matchup and see if there are elements of the Week 16 game plan that they can exploit once again on Wild Card Weekend. One...
FOX Sports
Jim Schwartz first to meet with Browns for D-coordinator job
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jim Schwartz is getting the first crack to prove to the Browns that he can fix their troubled defense. Detroit's former coach is interviewing Wednesday with Cleveland for its defensive coordinator position after coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods earlier this week following a disappointing 7-10 season.
Yardbarker
Browns Request Permission To Interview Two More DC Candidates
It has been less than 24 hours since the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, and they are moving forward quickly to find his replacement. Previously reported are requests by the Browns to the Patriots to interview Jerod Mayo and the Steelers for Brian Flores. Both men served as...
Wichita Eagle
‘Not Nervous! Cowboys Say ‘We’re Dialed In’ for Playoffs at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all. How about the Cowboys themselves?. "We are focused, we dialed in and ready...
Wichita Eagle
Skills Competitions for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Announced
Allegiant Stadium may be done hosting the Las Vegas Raiders this season, but it’s not ready to end the NFL season just yet. On Wednesday, the NFL announced the skills competitions for the two-day 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games taking place at the home of the Silver and Black’s Intermountain Performance Healthcare Center and Allegiant Stadium.
Husky Football Receives High 5s in Forde, Wilner Preseason Polls
Kalen DeBoer's second UW team continues to climb in early rankings.
