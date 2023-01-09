ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Census Figures Show Californians Continue to Flee from the State

The original story can be read here. In 2022 over 340,000 people fled the state of California – continuing an alarming trend of net-migration from the once thriving state. Reform California’s Carl DeMaio says high taxes, costly government mandates, surging crime, failing schools, and increasing homelessness are forcing Californians to flee.
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week

The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect.  Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy

A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
Housing prices contribute to student uncertainty about future in Orange County

Orange County offers the quintessential Southern California lifestyle: blue skies, beautiful ocean views, palm trees and a carefree spirit. Living in OC grants access to a diverse food scene, activities including Disneyland and the beach, and sunny weather year-round. It is no wonder why so many people love to call this area their home, but the high cost of living puts a damper on this paradise.
California might release support for digital IDs in the Wallet app in the coming months

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom teased the support for digital IDs in the Wallet app in his speech outlining the 2023/2024 California budget proposal. On iOS 15.4, Apple released support for digital IDs in the Wallet app so users to add their driver’s license or state ID on their iPhones and Apple Watch accepted at participating Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other locations. The feature was designed for users to present their IDs in a convenient way and enjoy a more seamless and secure airport security screening experience when traveling.
