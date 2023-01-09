Read full article on original website
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Census Figures Show Californians Continue to Flee from the State
The original story can be read here. In 2022 over 340,000 people fled the state of California – continuing an alarming trend of net-migration from the once thriving state. Reform California’s Carl DeMaio says high taxes, costly government mandates, surging crime, failing schools, and increasing homelessness are forcing Californians to flee.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week
The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect. Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
abc10.com
Billion-dollar storm? Why California's barrage of storms could prove costly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A climatologist with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the ongoing storms in California will likely be the first billion-dollar storm of 2023 in the United States. “The size of California, so many assets that are vulnerable near the coast, large populations, large...
5 reasons why Gavin Newsom's California isn't the 'true freedom state'
Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to make a remarkable claim: "California is the true freedom state."
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
sjvsun.com
Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy
A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
coastreportonline.com
Housing prices contribute to student uncertainty about future in Orange County
Orange County offers the quintessential Southern California lifestyle: blue skies, beautiful ocean views, palm trees and a carefree spirit. Living in OC grants access to a diverse food scene, activities including Disneyland and the beach, and sunny weather year-round. It is no wonder why so many people love to call this area their home, but the high cost of living puts a damper on this paradise.
What California’s excessive snow means for spring and the megadrought
So far, California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack is off to a banner year. As of January 11 the statewide average came in at 226% of normal, more than double the snow depth the mountains usually have on this date. But why should that matter to anyone besides skiers?
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
ithinkdiff.com
California might release support for digital IDs in the Wallet app in the coming months
Governor of California, Gavin Newsom teased the support for digital IDs in the Wallet app in his speech outlining the 2023/2024 California budget proposal. On iOS 15.4, Apple released support for digital IDs in the Wallet app so users to add their driver’s license or state ID on their iPhones and Apple Watch accepted at participating Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other locations. The feature was designed for users to present their IDs in a convenient way and enjoy a more seamless and secure airport security screening experience when traveling.
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
California employers now required to include salary range on job postings
STATEWIDE – California employers will now have to include the salary range on job postings when seeking workers to hire. California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act – SB 1162, aims to to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.
sjvsun.com
Facing tight squeeze, Calif. oil industry swings back at state’s latest rules
A controversial requirement that California oilfields be thousands of feet away from residential or gathering space is already ruffling feathers with the state’s energy sector. Now, it could be headed to the 2024 ballot. The big picture: Contentious new rules have been implemented that are forcing oilfield operators to...
nprillinois.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cuts in Gavin Newsom’s budget include delaying new benefit for undocumented Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal to make California the first state in the nation to offer food benefits to undocumented immigrants will take longer than expected. Newsom on Tuesday released a proposed state spending plan that would delay an expansion of the social safety net for undocumented immigrants over age 55 by providing them food benefits.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Urges Californians: “Be Hyper-Vigilant” During This Third Week of Winter Storms
Federal emergency declaration gets California more funding, equipment, and personnel. January 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains. continue to threaten communities across the...
California’s volatile tax system strikes again
As California's state budget morphs from a $97.5 billion surplus to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, it's another reminder about the volatility of the state's revenue system.
