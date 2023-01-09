Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Four-lane partially reopens to traffic following massive rockslide
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Traveling through the four-lane between Shaver Lake and Prather is slowly becoming a thing. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a pilot vehicle is slowly leading traffic through one line after reopening Wednesday afternoon. A massive rockslide hit the area Monday which left...
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Two killed after tree falls on Highway 99 near Visalia, creating a pile-up
The California Highway Patrol says a eucalyptus tree fell on the northbound lanes of traffic and slammed into a pickup truck, killing the man driving. A motorcycle rider was also killed in the resulting pile-up.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: One Way Traffic Control On Hwy 41
OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one way traffic control is being implemented on Highway 41 near Cavin Lane. The closure affects the northbound lanes due to a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole being replaced. They expect the work to take approximately two hours. We will...
KMPH.com
Cleanup underway for Hwy 168 due to massive rockslide
Giant boulders are being removed after a rockslide closed down the top and bottom of the four-lane of Highway 168 on Monday. Caltrans District 6, engineers, and CHP Fresno are hard at work, cleaning up rock debris near the Shaver Lake area. As of the time of this writing, it...
sjvsun.com
Storm forces rockslide, closure of Hwy 168 near Shaver Lake
The latest wave of sopping rain storms has arrived in the San Joaquin Valley, prompting local communities to strengthen flood preparedness and ready road crews over storm damage. While cities prep sandbag giveaways for potential flooding along with the opening of storm response centers, local law enforcement is having to...
KMPH.com
Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198
A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
KMPH.com
31-year-old found dead near grape vineyard in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more answers surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. According to deputies, Degrise’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon near Manning and Dinuba Avenues in Fresno. Evidence has led investigators to believe she was murdered.
KMPH.com
Evacuations lifted for those near Highway 180, Piedra Road in Sanger
SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for those living near Highway 180 and Piedra Road in Sanger on Monday. The sheriff's office lifted the evacuations Tuesday morning. "Water levels have gone down, allowing for a smoother flow from Mill and Hughes...
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
KMPH.com
Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses
Authorities have released footage of two suspects who sparked a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.
WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
KMPH.com
Planada residents can now go home as evacuation order has been downgraded
MERCED COUNTY. Calif. (FOX26) — The evacuation order in Planada has now been downgraded and residents are able to go back home. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the evacuation order is now an evacuation warning. Residents are advised to be careful when driving because of potholes and...
GV Wire
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
KMPH.com
Flood closes Lost Lake Park, campgrounds until further notice
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Lost Lake Park and its campgrounds are currently closed due to flooding. According to the County of Fresno, it’s currently unknown as to when the park and campgrounds will reopen to the public. The County also mentioned that flood warnings have been issued...
