Shaver Lake, CA

KMPH.com

Four-lane partially reopens to traffic following massive rockslide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Traveling through the four-lane between Shaver Lake and Prather is slowly becoming a thing. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a pilot vehicle is slowly leading traffic through one line after reopening Wednesday afternoon. A massive rockslide hit the area Monday which left...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
People

Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video

The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: One Way Traffic Control On Hwy 41

OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one way traffic control is being implemented on Highway 41 near Cavin Lane. The closure affects the northbound lanes due to a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole being replaced. They expect the work to take approximately two hours. We will...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

Cleanup underway for Hwy 168 due to massive rockslide

Giant boulders are being removed after a rockslide closed down the top and bottom of the four-lane of Highway 168 on Monday. Caltrans District 6, engineers, and CHP Fresno are hard at work, cleaning up rock debris near the Shaver Lake area. As of the time of this writing, it...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Storm forces rockslide, closure of Hwy 168 near Shaver Lake

The latest wave of sopping rain storms has arrived in the San Joaquin Valley, prompting local communities to strengthen flood preparedness and ready road crews over storm damage. While cities prep sandbag giveaways for potential flooding along with the opening of storm response centers, local law enforcement is having to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198

A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

31-year-old found dead near grape vineyard in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more answers surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. According to deputies, Degrise’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon near Manning and Dinuba Avenues in Fresno. Evidence has led investigators to believe she was murdered.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Evacuations lifted for those near Highway 180, Piedra Road in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for those living near Highway 180 and Piedra Road in Sanger on Monday. The sheriff's office lifted the evacuations Tuesday morning. "Water levels have gone down, allowing for a smoother flow from Mill and Hughes...
SANGER, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Woman struck, killed by 3 vehicles on Hwy 198

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford. On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Planada residents can now go home as evacuation order has been downgraded

MERCED COUNTY. Calif. (FOX26) — The evacuation order in Planada has now been downgraded and residents are able to go back home. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the evacuation order is now an evacuation warning. Residents are advised to be careful when driving because of potholes and...
PLANADA, CA
KMPH.com

Flood closes Lost Lake Park, campgrounds until further notice

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Lost Lake Park and its campgrounds are currently closed due to flooding. According to the County of Fresno, it’s currently unknown as to when the park and campgrounds will reopen to the public. The County also mentioned that flood warnings have been issued...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

