Tri-cities, WA

Your next wine country visit should be to Washington state

Situated in southeastern Washington, Walla Walla is a few hours' drive from Seattle and known for its agriculture and vino. The region is home to more than 120 wineries and offers a diverse variety of wines; however, it is best known and appreciated for its Syrah. Article continues below this...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:. 1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mid-Columbia region drought is making its way out

MID-COLUMBIA REGION — We’ve seen our weather get progressively more wet. This means the drought we’ve been experiencing for several years in the region is starting to decline, and will hopefully ease farmers’ water concerns. Some agronomists and farmers came together Tuesday and Wednesday for the Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association’s annual conference. They had some insight on what the...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever

Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year

When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
RICHLAND, WA
Pasco WA
