Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Hear This Week’s Interview With Pete MacArthur
Below is our interview from earlier today with Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur enjoy!. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens Falls, former NHL player and coach, Barry Melrose, decided to call it home. Take a look inside the walls of an NHL media legend. Ten Capital...
“I Do!” 2023: From Saratoga, With Love
When Ali and Ryan Finley, Manhattanites who recently relocated to Dallas, decided to have their June 2022 wedding in Saratoga Springs, Ali had a one-track mind. “I’d heard about this beautiful farm that overlooks Saratoga Lake,” the horse racing fan says. “I was dead set on it. I always envisioned myself getting married on water.” The only problem? That farm—Old Tavern Farm—is privately owned and not, unfortunately, a wedding venue. But the soon-to-be-Finleys had an in. While Ali didn’t grow up in the horse racing/breeding world (her first horse race was the 2018 Belmont Stakes when Justify won the Triple Crown), her husband-to-be did, and you may recognize his last name.
State Police Special Investigations Unit raids NY Troopers PBA headquarters
Albany — The State Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association and the nearby office of its related Signal 30 Benefit Fund, which has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes. It’s unclear whether the raid also targeted...
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
NEWS10 ABC has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket that was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was last seen.
Paul Caiano named First Warning chief meteorologist at NewsChannel 13
Nearly 30 years after joining NewsChannel 13 as a fill-in member of the weather team, Paul Caiano is stepping into a new role as chief meteorologist. “This is an exciting time for us,” said Jon Hitchcock, vice president and general manager of WNYT/WNYA. “Paul has delivered decades of forecasting expertise that has earned the trust of viewers throughout our Capital Region. We’re excited for Paul in his new leadership position to continue our First Warning 13 commitment of keeping families informed and safe.”
Heroes Hideout to close Crossgates store on January 22
While the Crossgates location is closing, Heroes Hideout will continue to operate in Colonie, Rochester, and Lake George.
300 Mil Years in the Making – Saratoga’s Reptile Show is Coming!
If you or someone you know is fascinated by reptiles, tell them about the family-friendly reptile show coming to Saratoga Springs later this month. There are over 10,000 different species of reptiles. Some creep, some crawl, others slither, and some freak us the heck out, but all of them share a common ancestor that dates back 300 million years!
The 2023 Capital Region Concert Calendar Has A New Show
If you are wishing Winter away, and even if you're not, you need something to look forward to. How about a concert? You don't have to travel to 'Africa' for this one as the 2023 Capital Region concert calendar is filling up. Until today there was only one show on the books this Winter.
Petco in Colonie 10%-60% off before closure
The Petco on Central Avenue in Colonie is closing. According to a sales associate in the store, the location will be closing on January 28.
‘Deceitful’ Pet Zone in Upstate forced to Reimburse Vet Bills from 2014
If you bought an animal from Pet Zone anytime after 2014, you may be entitled to a full reimbursement of vet bills as a result of the company's misleading and deceptive business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James didn't hold back on social media today when an agreement was...
“Road Trip!” Upstate New York’s Beautiful Washington County!
One of my favorite areas of Upstate New York is that narrow slice of the Empire State that covers the region between the Hudson Valley and New England. There are several counties that are located in this area, squeezed in together and bordering Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington County is without a doubt one of the prettiest, most historic, and well worth a visit.
Capital Region Chicken Laws (Eggs Taste Better When They’re Free!)
You may have heard about or even experienced firsthand the inflated egg prices in America right now. While the peak in prices has supposedly passed, eggs are still expensive for the foreseeable future. This may have you asking yourself, "Can't I just get the eggs directly from chickens rather than buying them in store?". Simply put, the answer is yes!
Popular Spray Pad in Upstate NY Built by Mega Millions Winner!
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is up over a BILLION dollars leaving many of us to wonder what we would possibly do with all that money. "The new water park was built without using any taxpayer dollars and replaced the old spray pool that was in existence in the park since the 1940’s." Village of Green Island, 2011.
Lawmaker says State of State address ‘wasn’t rooted in reality’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany are reacting to Governor Hochul’s State of the State address. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. 117th District) issued the following statement:. “Today, Gov. Hochul delivered a State of the State address that wasn’t rooted in reality. Unfortunately,...
International Video Game Studio Coming to the Capital Region
The video gaming industry has come along way since I started playing Atari in the 1970's. Remember games such as Asteroids, Space Invaders and Centipede? Today the global gaming industry generates approximately $200 billion each year. On Thursday January 5th it was announced that the gaming industry is coming to...
15-year-old stabbed in Albany Tuesday night
The Albany Police Department is confirming with NEWS10 that a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Albany. Police say he is currently in stable condition.
Schenectady restaurant closing after 55 years
Riccitello's Restaurant is set to close after 55 years in Schenectady. Owners Lewis and Donna Riccitello made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 6.
Albany teen accused of shoplifting at local Kohl’s
State police arrested Cristina M. Cassidy, 19 of Albany on January 8. Cassidy allegedly stole merchandise from a local Kohl's.
Country Legend Tracy Byrd To Perform At Schoharie County Sunshine Fair
Summer will be here before you know which means great Country concerts at our local county fairs - and we've got our first big show to tell you about!. The days are getting a little bit longer and more signs that summer will be here quickly are popping up. Maybe the thought of an enormous fried dough and some tasty fair fries is just what you need to help you through these dreary January days. How 'bout we up the ante with a great show to look forward to at one of our favorite local county fairs?
Chocoholics Unite! A Big Choco-Fest is Coming to Saratoga County
If you or someone you know loves chocolate, get on board - this festival is a chocolate-lover's dream and for the 8th consecutive year, it's coming back to the Capital Region this February. Merriam-Webster defines a chocoholic as "a person who craves or compulsively consumes chocolate" which may describe all...
