ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Hear This Week’s Interview With Pete MacArthur

Below is our interview from earlier today with Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur enjoy!. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens Falls, former NHL player and coach, Barry Melrose, decided to call it home. Take a look inside the walls of an NHL media legend. Ten Capital...
GLENS FALLS, NY
saratogaliving.com

“I Do!” 2023: From Saratoga, With Love

When Ali and Ryan Finley, Manhattanites who recently relocated to Dallas, decided to have their June 2022 wedding in Saratoga Springs, Ali had a one-track mind. “I’d heard about this beautiful farm that overlooks Saratoga Lake,” the horse racing fan says. “I was dead set on it. I always envisioned myself getting married on water.” The only problem? That farm—Old Tavern Farm—is privately owned and not, unfortunately, a wedding venue. But the soon-to-be-Finleys had an in. While Ali didn’t grow up in the horse racing/breeding world (her first horse race was the 2018 Belmont Stakes when Justify won the Triple Crown), her husband-to-be did, and you may recognize his last name.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Paul Caiano named First Warning chief meteorologist at NewsChannel 13

Nearly 30 years after joining NewsChannel 13 as a fill-in member of the weather team, Paul Caiano is stepping into a new role as chief meteorologist. “This is an exciting time for us,” said Jon Hitchcock, vice president and general manager of WNYT/WNYA. “Paul has delivered decades of forecasting expertise that has earned the trust of viewers throughout our Capital Region. We’re excited for Paul in his new leadership position to continue our First Warning 13 commitment of keeping families informed and safe.”
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

“Road Trip!” Upstate New York’s Beautiful Washington County!

One of my favorite areas of Upstate New York is that narrow slice of the Empire State that covers the region between the Hudson Valley and New England. There are several counties that are located in this area, squeezed in together and bordering Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington County is without a doubt one of the prettiest, most historic, and well worth a visit.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Chicken Laws (Eggs Taste Better When They’re Free!)

You may have heard about or even experienced firsthand the inflated egg prices in America right now. While the peak in prices has supposedly passed, eggs are still expensive for the foreseeable future. This may have you asking yourself, "Can't I just get the eggs directly from chickens rather than buying them in store?". Simply put, the answer is yes!
ALBANY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lawmaker says State of State address ‘wasn’t rooted in reality’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany are reacting to Governor Hochul’s State of the State address. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. 117th District) issued the following statement:. “Today, Gov. Hochul delivered a State of the State address that wasn’t rooted in reality. Unfortunately,...
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Country Legend Tracy Byrd To Perform At Schoharie County Sunshine Fair

Summer will be here before you know which means great Country concerts at our local county fairs - and we've got our first big show to tell you about!. The days are getting a little bit longer and more signs that summer will be here quickly are popping up. Maybe the thought of an enormous fried dough and some tasty fair fries is just what you need to help you through these dreary January days. How 'bout we up the ante with a great show to look forward to at one of our favorite local county fairs?
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy