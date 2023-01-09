Teen Fatally Wounded During Gunfire Inside a Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome

From Metro Police

January 8, 2023 – Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads in Sunday’s 1:45 a.m. fatal shooting of Taurus Oglesby, 18, during a party at a short term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Avenue.

Two guests, Oglesby and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery. The suspects are described as four young men. Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where Oglesby died. The other teen remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The unit was rented by a local woman for her birthday party.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Detective Madison Meiss is leading this investigation.