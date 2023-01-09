ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teen Fatally Wounded During Gunfire Inside a Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeBr1_0k8eEkzC00

From Metro Police

January 8, 2023 – Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads in Sunday’s 1:45 a.m. fatal shooting of Taurus Oglesby, 18, during a party at a short term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Avenue.

Two guests, Oglesby and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery. The suspects are described as four young men. Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where Oglesby died. The other teen remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The unit was rented by a local woman for her birthday party.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Detective Madison Meiss is leading this investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Teen Fatally Wounded by Gunfire on Harding Place Identified

January 9, 2023 – The young man fatally injured Saturday at 12:45 a.m. after he was shot while driving on Harding Place is identified as Alexander Delgado, 16. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle leaving Harding Place and striking the IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. They found Delgado, 16, in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teen not expected to survive shooting

A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. A mother is making a plea after her son was injured in a shooting. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Nonprofit helps with unsolved...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy