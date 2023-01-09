Gangsta Boo was an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She was a member of the hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. She was found dead on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. Rapper Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchelle, was found dead inside a Memphis home on New Year’s Day (January 1) around 4 PM local time, according to Fox 13. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo started rapping when she was 14 years old and eventually became a pioneer of female southern rap music, earning the nickname “Queen of Memphis.” She was one of the only female members of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO