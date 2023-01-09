Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: 5 Things To Know About The Three 6 Mafia Rapper
Gangsta Boo was an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She was a member of the hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. She was found dead on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. Rapper Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchelle, was found dead inside a Memphis home on New Year’s Day (January 1) around 4 PM local time, according to Fox 13. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo started rapping when she was 14 years old and eventually became a pioneer of female southern rap music, earning the nickname “Queen of Memphis.” She was one of the only female members of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
thesource.com
50 Cent is Working on a New Album, Bringing in Dr. Dre for Assistance
50 Cent is getting back into the studio. The superstar television executive will briefly depart his worlds of BMF and Power for the music studio to create a new album. To get fans more excited, Dr. Dre will work alongside 50 for the album. 50 Cent pulled up to Big...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug & Gunna Sued For $1M Over Alleged Stolen Sample
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Gunna have been accused of stealing the sample for their collaborative song “Strawberry Peels.”. According to TMZ Hip Hop Uzi, Thug and Gunna are being sued by Sun City Publishing for allegedly sampling Blackout’s 1995 song “Dim Da Lights” without permission. The rappers’ labels, Atlantic and Generation Now, as well as “Strawberry Peels” producer Wheezy, are also named in the lawsuit.
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
Lil Yachty Appears to React to His Experimental Rock Album Leaking
Lil Yachty appears to have offered up a reaction to his upcoming experimental rock album having leaked across the internet. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the internet began buzzing after Lil Yachty's expected next album allegedly leaked in its entirety. The project, the title of which hasn't yet been confirmed but is being referred to as Sonic Ranch by Leaked.cx where it first surfaced, finds Lil Boat straying from the hip-hop sound he's become known for in exchange for a more alternative rock direction. In response to the apparent leak, Yachty seemingly expressed a sense of disappointment.
Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper
Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...
50 Cent Releases ‘In Da Club’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 7, 2003: Twenty years ago, 50 Cent kicked off 2003 with the release of "In Da Club," the first single from his soon-to-be-released debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Produced by Dr. Dre and Michael Elizondo, "In Da Club"...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: GZA’s ‘Liquid Swords’ Certified Gold 27 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history, GZA of Wu-Tang Clan’s second album, Liquid Swords, was certified gold by the RIAA. The album was initially released on Nov. 7, 1995. The LP was recorded entirely in the basement studio of fellow Wu-Tang Clan member RZA (who also produced 12 of the 13 tracks on the project) in Staten Island, New York. Much to the theme of previous Wu-Tang releases, this album consisted vastly of dialogue sampled from the kung fu film Shogun Assassin.
DJ Drama Says He Brought Mixtapes Back; The Culture Agrees
DJ Drama is talking his talk. He recently said he brought mixtapes back, and the culture agreed wholeheartedly. The post DJ Drama Says He Brought Mixtapes Back; The Culture Agrees appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Hip-Hop Group Black Sheep Files $750M Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Royalties
Bronx hip-hop group Black Sheep is taking Universal Music Group to court saying that the company “has unlawfully retained approximately $750 million in royalties that should have been paid to plaintiffs.”. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiffs, Andres “Dres“ Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean, of Black Sheep have...
Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Receipts of $20,000 Payment to Funeral Home for Big Scarr
Gucci's Mane's wife has posted receipts showing a $20,000 payment to Big Scarr's funeral home after the 1017 boss was accused of taking back his initial offer to cover the late Memphis rapper's burial costs. On Monday (Jan. 9), Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, hit up her Instagram Story...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
Blueface Insists on Calling Chrisean Rock a Bitch Although She Asked Him to Stop
The toxicity level of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship is on full display on their new reality show Crazy in Love. In a recent episode, the Cali rapper insisted on calling Chrisean a bitch despite her opposition. The latest episode of the show aired on Sunday night (Jan. 8). During...
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Sylvia Rhone to Be Honored by Grammys Black Music Collective
Grammy-winning artists Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne, and Epic Records chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone will be honored during the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event taking place during Grammy Week at the Hollywood Palladium on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023. All four honorees will be receiving the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry. First-time Grammy nominee Adam Blackstone will return as the musical director of the event, and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rico Love will also return to chair the event (naturally enough). The event...
Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains
Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
