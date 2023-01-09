ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

City Council summit focuses on housing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders in Charlotte are keeping housing top of mind as the city continues to grow and people currently living here deal with the rising cost of housing. Tuesday wrapped up two days of city leaders hammering out housing focuses, priorities and planning for the future. Councilwoman...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Mayor Vi Lyles on CATS, Charlotte's transportation plan and 2023 goals

It’s Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles's first visit to Charlotte Talks in 2023. It comes as CATS is stealing the headlines in more ways than one. The new transit center seems to be moving forward with a plan to move the facility underground. The positives and negatives of this plan have been discussed for months. What is pushing this proposal?
CHARLOTTE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

U.S. 321 closure for construction in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2023) — Weather permitting, contractors will be working on U.S. 321 January 14 and 15. This work will require the closure of U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW, from 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, through 5 a.m. Sunday, January 15. Detour routes for the U.S. 321 road closure will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to navigate around the closure.
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
mynews13.com

Mecklenburg homeowners could see property tax hikes this year

Homeowners in Mecklenburg County are bracing for the county’s latest property revaluation, scheduled to be released this spring. Median home prices in Charlotte jumped by 60% since 2020, according to a recent UNC Charlotte analysis. The hike in property values could mean higher taxes for homeowners as Mecklenburg County...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

South End high-rise apartments among latest residential real estate projects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — New apartments will continue to spring up across Charlotte in the coming months and year, including some high-rise projects in the heart of the city. Most recently, developers broke ground in December on a high-rise multifamily building at 2025 Cleveland Ave., on the edge of South End and Dilworth. That parcel had served as the longtime home of Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery until the business closed in November.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Top Republicans: Medicaid expansion likely, sales tax increase unlikely

With two days to go until the North Carolina General Assembly is back in session, the state’s top two Republicans visited Charlotte to discuss their priorities with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger discussed numerous priorities with business leaders in a 45-minute conversation and answered questions from reporters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver

DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
DENVER, NC
WFAE

Charlotte man convicted in multimillion-dollar Medicaid scheme

A jury convicted Charlotte man Donald Booker, 57, of federal charges in connection with a scheme that fraudulently took more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, prosecutors said this week. According to court filings and trial testimony, Booker was the owner of Diagnostic Laboratories, a urine toxicology...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Home buyers look at mortgage options

CHARLOTTE — The old standard of putting 20% down to buy a home has become out of reach for many potential home buyers, especially those who are buying for the first time. People in the market to buy a home have been struggling with higher interest rates, which often equals higher monthly payments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
