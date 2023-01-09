Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
City Council summit focuses on housing in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders in Charlotte are keeping housing top of mind as the city continues to grow and people currently living here deal with the rising cost of housing. Tuesday wrapped up two days of city leaders hammering out housing focuses, priorities and planning for the future. Councilwoman...
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
Mayor Vi Lyles on CATS, Charlotte's transportation plan and 2023 goals
It’s Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles's first visit to Charlotte Talks in 2023. It comes as CATS is stealing the headlines in more ways than one. The new transit center seems to be moving forward with a plan to move the facility underground. The positives and negatives of this plan have been discussed for months. What is pushing this proposal?
NC House Speaker Tim Moore blasts Charlotte's proposed $13.5 billion transportation plan
North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore on Monday dismissed Charlotte’s proposed $13.5 billion transportation plan, saying it would spend too much money on things like rail transit, buses and bike lanes. Moore said for him to support the plan, “it needs to be focused on road capacity.”
Zoning documents: Costco planning Indian Land location
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Zoning documents filed with Lancaster County show a developer wants to build a Costco in Indian Land. The developer, Crosland Southeast, is planning a Costco east of U.S. Highway 521 between Possum Hollow Road and Sandal Brook Road on a vacant 28-acre parcel. News of...
caldwelljournal.com
U.S. 321 closure for construction in Hickory
HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2023) — Weather permitting, contractors will be working on U.S. 321 January 14 and 15. This work will require the closure of U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW, from 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, through 5 a.m. Sunday, January 15. Detour routes for the U.S. 321 road closure will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to navigate around the closure.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of December, according to data pulled Jan. 9 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
mynews13.com
Mecklenburg homeowners could see property tax hikes this year
Homeowners in Mecklenburg County are bracing for the county’s latest property revaluation, scheduled to be released this spring. Median home prices in Charlotte jumped by 60% since 2020, according to a recent UNC Charlotte analysis. The hike in property values could mean higher taxes for homeowners as Mecklenburg County...
South End high-rise apartments among latest residential real estate projects in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — New apartments will continue to spring up across Charlotte in the coming months and year, including some high-rise projects in the heart of the city. Most recently, developers broke ground in December on a high-rise multifamily building at 2025 Cleveland Ave., on the edge of South End and Dilworth. That parcel had served as the longtime home of Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery until the business closed in November.
A new CMS superintendent by April? Experts say that’s tight but not impossible
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to hire a new superintendent by the end of April, a timeline two national experts called tough but not impossible to meet. The board will request proposals from search firms and expects to choose one early in February. After that, the...
Top Republicans: Medicaid expansion likely, sales tax increase unlikely
With two days to go until the North Carolina General Assembly is back in session, the state’s top two Republicans visited Charlotte to discuss their priorities with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger discussed numerous priorities with business leaders in a 45-minute conversation and answered questions from reporters.
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
Charlotte man convicted in multimillion-dollar Medicaid scheme
A jury convicted Charlotte man Donald Booker, 57, of federal charges in connection with a scheme that fraudulently took more than $11 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, prosecutors said this week. According to court filings and trial testimony, Booker was the owner of Diagnostic Laboratories, a urine toxicology...
Home buyers look at mortgage options
CHARLOTTE — The old standard of putting 20% down to buy a home has become out of reach for many potential home buyers, especially those who are buying for the first time. People in the market to buy a home have been struggling with higher interest rates, which often equals higher monthly payments.
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
Parents sue Union County schools over new academic calendar saying it’s illegal
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Parents filed a lawsuit against the Union County Board of Education and its board members saying the district violated the law when adopting the district’s new school calendar. The board adopted the school calendar in a special remote meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, which...
‘Trying to make it work’: Town struggles to staff police department
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — The town of East Spencer is struggling to staff its police department. The East Spencer Police Department is supposed to have eight full-time officers on the force while it is fully staffed. However, Chief John Fewell has been the only officer there for the last...
Company fined $66K after fatal trench collapse near Albemarle
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A local construction company has been fined more than $60,000 for multiple citations in connection with a trench collapse that killed one worker this past July, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. The trench collapse happened on July 5 at a construction area near...
qcnews.com
Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University …. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south. Former...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0