Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
freightwaves.com
Tesla to invest $775M in Texas factory expansion
Tesla will invest up to $775.7 million to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the automaker produces electric vehicles and batteries. The plans call for four new buildings at the site, including facilities for battery cell testing and manufacturing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, according to recent filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Flexport Layoffs Hit 20% of Workforce
Flexport is laying off approximately 20 percent of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, in yet another staff purge that has impacted supply chain, retail and technology firms alike. Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark, co-CEOs of the digital freight forwarder that was once valued at more than $8 billion, informed employees of the layoffs in a companywide memo. It is unclear which departments the job cuts are taking place in. While the note said that Flexport is “overall in a good position,” the co-chiefs indicated that the company was not immune to the macroeconomic downturn that has impacted businesses around the...
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: Scope 3 emissions; World Economic Forum vs. empty miles
On Tuesday, FreightWaves interviewed Josh Bouk, president of Trax Technologies, about the recent Securities and Exchange Commission rule-making recommendation back in March 2022 regarding scope 3 emissions. Scope 3 is a part of a larger greenhouse gas emissions overhaul by the SEC, the intent being for companies to disclose their impact on the environment.
TechCrunch
Oxbotica raises $140M more as its B2B autonomous vehicle platform gains ground
The size of the round is big by any terms, but it’s a signal of how AI startups especially continue to fare well at the moment. It also shows the kinds of companies that are working with, and looking to back, startups breaking new ground in the space of autonomous driving.
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
freightwaves.com
Wabash cuts multiyear trailer supply deal with J.B. Hunt
Wabash is following through on its attempt to smooth out the boom-and-bust cycles in trailer making. It has signed a multiyear supply deal with J.B. Hunt Transport that will cover 15,000 trailers over coming years. The deal — the exact length was undisclosed — is significant. It helps Wabash reduce...
freightwaves.com
Will sanctions on Russian diesel pay off for product tankers?
European Union and G-7 sanctions on Russian crude exports kicked in Dec. 5, and contrary to predictions, crude tanker rates didn’t spike following trade disruptions. They sank. Sanctions on Russian exports of refined products begin in just four weeks, on Feb. 5. It has been widely predicted that this...
freightwaves.com
Analysts make divergent calls on trucking in 2023
Two transportation and logistics analysts placed lukewarm equity opinions on the broader transportation complex on Monday with one favoring ownership of asset-based carriers while the other voiced a neutral stance. Morgan Stanley sees signs of ‘bottoming,’ raises outlook to ‘in-line’. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Ravi Shanker...
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
salestechstar.com
QAD to Highlight Software that Helps Enterprises Digitize their Supply Chains at the 2023 Forum des Rois de la Supply Chain
QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be exhibiting at this year’s Forum des Rois de la Supply Chain, on 12 January in Paris at the Espace Maubert of the Maison de la Mutualité. Attendees are encouraged to stop by QAD’s booth to learn how QAD can help digitize their supply chain from end to end.
freightwaves.com
Still a transportation marvel, Golden Gate Bridge has eventful past
Deemed one of the “Seven Civil Engineering Wonders of the United States” by the American Society of Civil Engineers, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is a symbol of architectural greatness and an integral part of transportation. Construction on the bridge started 90 years ago last week, kicking...
freightwaves.com
Shippers should consider alternative delivery partners
It’s no secret that without delivery partners, shippers could not supply goods regularly or easily to customers. They would suffer and eventually lose business. A delivery partner is the one that will be responsible for transporting a shipper’s products to the customers. That’s why it’s important that shippers take the time to find the right one that works for them.
ffnews.com
National Bonds Announces Collaboration With the Dubai Taxi Corporation for the First-of-its-kind Golden Pension Plan
National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, announced one of the first organizations to join the first-of-its-kind Golden Pension Plan, Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). With this partnership, which aligns with DTC’s drivers’ retention strategy, more than 9,000...
freightwaves.com
‘Surge finally over,’ US imports back near pre-pandemic levels
The “new normal” is looking a lot like the old normal as U.S. imports continue to fall. Volumes began declining sharply in September and were already close to 2019 levels by the end of last year. They’re expected to pull even with pre-COVID numbers this month and next.
freightwaves.com
TRB panel: East Coast ports reaping rewards of investments
WASHINGTON — With recent estimates that the combined U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast has passed the West Coast as the largest destination for U.S. imports, a panel at the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board here suggested that there are plenty of reasons for the shift to continue.
satnews.com
Speedcast wins APAC teleport services contract from Airbus and UK’s MoD
Speedcast has been awarded a contract extension by Airbus to provide gateway hosting services offering secure access to the Airbus SKYNET military satellite system from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Airbus is the trusted partner for the UK’s secure military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) program. In 2016, Speedcast built two 11m...
