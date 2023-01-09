Flexport is laying off approximately 20 percent of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, in yet another staff purge that has impacted supply chain, retail and technology firms alike. Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark, co-CEOs of the digital freight forwarder that was once valued at more than $8 billion, informed employees of the layoffs in a companywide memo. It is unclear which departments the job cuts are taking place in. While the note said that Flexport is “overall in a good position,” the co-chiefs indicated that the company was not immune to the macroeconomic downturn that has impacted businesses around the...

