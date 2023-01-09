Read full article on original website
High-flying Gresham a team to watch in Oregon boys basketball: ‘We are free to be basketball players and not robots’
By Dave Ball Arrive early enough to a Gresham Gophers boys basketball game and you will see what resembles the NBA dunk contest. There are lobs to the rim, off-the-backboard passes and high-bouncers all leading to jams. Almost everyone on the squad can rattle the rim. Once the referees ...
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Last fall, on the worst day to take a helicopter ride above the city of Portland, Oregon, in months, I climbed into a Robinson 44 chopper and soared above my adopted City of Roses. The bird roared nimbly from the roof of the headquarters of Portland’s Police Bureau, the understaffed agency that has found itself a focal point of all the grown-up, big-city problems a town known to the nation for much of the last two decades as the quaint “Portlandia” now faces: a soaring homicide rate; an alarming spike in gun violence; homeless camps proliferating from one end of...
Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Sam Adams, the former Mayor of Portland and current Director of Strategic Innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler, has announced he’ll be resigning from his role due to health. In an announcement Tuesday, Adams cited his resignation was due to chronic anemia. “It saps my...
Carmen Merlo, deputy chief administrative officer at the Office of Management and Finance, will leave her job at the city of Portland on Feb. 1, just as that office undertakes the enormous task of remaking Portland’s government. Merlo, who’s been with the city for 16 years, tells WW the...
On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
This week at Portland's Keller Auditorium, you can check out a show that puts its own spin on the music of The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, and a whole lot more. Learn more here: https://www.portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/moulin-rouge-musical.
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big boats, little boats, used boats, new boats. The annual Portland Boat Show is back at the Portland Expo Center celebrating its 63rd year. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over there to check out what they have in store for this year. The event starts...
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
