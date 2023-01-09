ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

TheDailyBeast

Reports of Portland’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

Last fall, on the worst day to take a helicopter ride above the city of Portland, Oregon, in months, I climbed into a Robinson 44 chopper and soared above my adopted City of Roses. The bird roared nimbly from the roof of the headquarters of Portland’s Police Bureau, the understaffed agency that has found itself a focal point of all the grown-up, big-city problems a town known to the nation for much of the last two decades as the quaint “Portlandia” now faces: a soaring homicide rate; an alarming spike in gun violence; homeless camps proliferating from one end of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network

Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Tina Kotek sworn in as 39th governor of Oregon

This week at Portland's Keller Auditorium, you can check out a show that puts its own spin on the music of The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, and a whole lot more. Learn more here: https://www.portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/moulin-rouge-musical.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at the Portland Boat Show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big boats, little boats, used boats, new boats. The annual Portland Boat Show is back at the Portland Expo Center celebrating its 63rd year. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over there to check out what they have in store for this year. The event starts...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Keller Auditorium

PORTLAND, OR

