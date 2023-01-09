Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Mizzou women’s hoops looks to get back on track against tough opponent
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team is coming off of a tough loss against Arkansas and are looking to get back in the win column Thursday against No. 5 LSU. Head coach Robin Pingeton commented on team shooting just 29% from the field, but she said that wasn't...
abc17news.com
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
abc17news.com
Conservation department confirms Boone County mountain lion sighting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri Department of Conservation team confirmed Tuesday a report of a mountain lion sighting in northern Boone County. Department regional spokeswoman Maddie Est said the Large Carnivore Response Team visited the property owner in Sturgeon and confirmed the legitimacy of game camera video that showed a mountain lion in the area last week. Est said the animal has likely moved on from the area.
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
abc17news.com
Insider Blog: Wintry mix, snow could slow down the Thursday morning commute
After a beautiful spring-like few days across Mid-Missouri, messy and cold weather is expected to return overnight into Thursday morning. Low pressure to our west will push rain showers into the area later tonight as temperatures remain above freezing until very early Thursday morning. As temperatures drop into the low...
abc17news.com
Tracking rain changing to snow into Thursday, light accumulation possible
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Rain changes to snow by morning, leaving light accumulation by late Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Rain changing to snow early, making roads wet and slushy. Snow accumulation between a dusting and 0.5". Highs come early in the morning with temperatures holding in the mid-30s throughout the day.
abc17news.com
Tracking a warm afternoon before potential Thursday snow
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Winds remain out of the south at 4-8 mph. Tonight: overnight lows cool to 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the southeast at 4-8 mph. Extended: Wednesday sees mostly cloudy skies with highs nearing...
abc17news.com
Man convicted in Columbia sport editor’s death out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 38-year-old man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the killing of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed. Charles Erickson was released from prison Monday. He was convicted in 2005 after initially confessing to helping kill Kent Heitholt on November 2001. Erickson later said he was coerced by police and lawyers into confessing. During his confession, Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson, who was found guilty in 2005. Erickson later recanted his original plea and Ferguson’s conviction was vacated in 2013. Ferguson the won a multi-million settlement of a lawsuit he filed against Columbia police and others, alleging that they fabricated evidence in the case.
abc17news.com
Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
abc17news.com
Columbia man charged with DWI for September crash, posts bond
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and arrested this week in relation to a September crash on North Providence Road. Jesus Olgiun, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated – causing serious injury, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. He was held on a $50,000 bond at the Boone County Jail on Monday and posted bond the same day.
abc17news.com
Renick drops appeal of murder conviction
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman convicted of killing her husband is dropping her request for an appeal. Lynlee Renick told the court that she would drop the appeal of her case. A Clay County jury convicted of her of second-degree murder in 2021 for killing her husband, Ben Renick. She's serving a 16-year sentence.
abc17news.com
Columbia police say suspect from standoff dies; shots were fired during standoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department told ABC 17 News that a man who was the suspect of a standoff has died. Police said they had shot the man. The department initially announced on Twitter that a suspect in a standoff sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.
abc17news.com
Police arrest suspect in robbery at Passions Adult Boutique
COLUMBIA Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Jawan Avant in connection with the robbery at Passions Adult Boutique on Thursday. CPD has recommended a first-degree robbery charge for Avant. The police department says it cracked the case after community members came forward with information and evidence. According...
Comments / 0