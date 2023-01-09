Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up
Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Cardinals Update
Another team has entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals received permission to interview the former New Orleans Saints head coach. The Saints also granted the Denver Broncos permission to interview Payton, who said Sunday that he already ...
Dolphins and the Playoff Experience Issue
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins have been in the playoffs, and it will represent a new experience for more than half the roster. Cornerback Xavien Howard is the only remaining player from the last Dolphins playoff team, the team that lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 wild-card round.
As Sean McVay mulls future, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen leaves for Kentucky
If Sean McVay returns as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, he’ll have a new offensive coordinator. Liam Coen, McVay’s OC in Los Angeles, was announced Tuesday as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky. It will be Coen’s...
Cleveland Browns Offensive Line Unit Ranked Among the Best This Season Despite Issues
The Cleveland Browns' offensive line took a step back in 2022 whether it be to injuries or just plain out regression. According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns still had the sixth-best line in football. This is what PFF had to say about the Browns:. James Hudson, going up against...
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Offense?
As the New York Giants prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in a win-or-go-home playoff game, the offensive coaching staff will look back at their previous matchup and see if there are elements of the Week 16 game plan that they can exploit once again on Wild Card Weekend. One...
‘Not Nervous! Cowboys Say ‘We’re Dialed In’ for Playoffs at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all. How about the Cowboys themselves?. "We are focused, we dialed in and ready...
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Sidelined For Today’s Team Practice
6'1" Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who left LA's 122-109 Monday loss to the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, reportedly missed today's team practice for an entirely different reason. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LA head coach Darvin Ham revealed today that Beverley is...
NFL-Rams, McVay face offseason of uncertainty after dismal season
LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - After enjoying a Hollywood ending with their dramatic Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles last year, the Rams sequel bombed spectacularly this season and the franchise is now left waiting and see whether head coach Sean McVay will return.
NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained
It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.
Dolphins assistant coach Patrick Surtain to leave for Florida State job
This past offseason, the Miami Dolphins brought in former NFL players Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison as a defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach/pass-game specialist, respectively, on Josh Boyer’s crew. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Surtain is leaving the team after just one season to become Florida State’s...
