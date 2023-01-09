ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trial begins for ex-New York doctor accused of sexual abuse

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals ended a three-day strike Thursday after reaching a tentative contract agreement that union officials said offers better working conditions, in addition to pay raises. The tentative deals at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Manhattan, and Montefiore Medical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy