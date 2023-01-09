Ctitically Wounded Man Found Inside University Court Apartment has Died

From Metro Police

January 8, 2023 – The man critically injured Saturday at 6:30 a.m. after he was shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on University Court has died.

When officers arrived on scene they saw the victim, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old Nashville man, laying on the floor inside the apartment. It is unclear how he gained access to the apartment. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. He did not have any identification on his person. The Medical Examiner will work to positively identify him.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.