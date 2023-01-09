ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ctitically Wounded Man Found Inside University Court Apartment has Died

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBSoF_0k8eDZGI00

From Metro Police

January 8, 2023 – The man critically injured Saturday at 6:30 a.m. after he was shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on University Court has died. More Crime

When officers arrived on scene they saw the victim, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old Nashville man, laying on the floor inside the apartment. It is unclear how he gained access to the apartment. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. He did not have any identification on his person. The Medical Examiner will work to positively identify him.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison neighbors concerned after woman shot during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Madison neighbors are on edge after police said a man shot a woman in front of her house during an attempted robbery on Friday night. The shooting happened on Gibson Drive. The woman who was shot drove to one of her neighbor’s homes to call for help. Now many in the neighborhood are scared for their safety.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy