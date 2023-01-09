ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvtm13.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the victim shot to death at the Adona apartments on Aspen Run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700. WVTM 13 has more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police searching for suspect in multiple business robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) would like your help in identifying a suspected robber. The police department said four businesses have been robbed recently, and officers believe the same person robbed them all. The first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at a Gas Boy on Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
myjrpaper.com

Sheriff deputies in hot pursuit last week

MARION COUNTY — Marion County law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase in slippery conditions, narrowly escaping harm on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Marion County E-911 advised Marion County law enforcement units of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-22. Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Winfield Police Department, Guin Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Brilliant Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all began coordinating with one another in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Dallas Co. Razor Attack Suspect Arrested

The woman accused of attacking her cousin with a razor blade — turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Thirty-seven year old Jamilla Neely of Selma — was then arrested and charged with assault-first degree. A warrant was issued for Neely’s arrest Monday — after her cousin told...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

