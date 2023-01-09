Read full article on original website
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
wvtm13.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the victim shot to death at the Adona apartments on Aspen Run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700. WVTM 13 has more.
WKRG
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
Dead puppies found in burn pile at Shelby County home; 2 charged
The discovery of four dead dogs – including 2 burned puppies – has led to the arrests of two people in Shelby County. Tiffany Laurissa Byrd, 22, and Michael Lawton Ward, 24, are each charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records made public this week.
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
wvtm13.com
Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
wvtm13.com
Suspect shot while allegedly stealing vehicle in Shelby County, said sheriff's office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — One of two suspects was getting medical treatment after a shot was fired while allegedly stealing a vehicle in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were called to Phillips Drive in Vincent at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 to talk with a person who said two people took his vehicle during a robbery.
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police searching for suspect in multiple business robberies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) would like your help in identifying a suspected robber. The police department said four businesses have been robbed recently, and officers believe the same person robbed them all. The first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at a Gas Boy on Parkway...
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at Alabama motel
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people, including a parent after two underage girls were found alone with adult men at a local motel. According to WCSO, officers received calls from a concerned family member that an underage girl was at a local motel in a room with an […]
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
WAAY-TV
Inmate serving 100-year sentence sets fire at Elmore Correctional chapel, causing 'extensive damage'
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility will face new charges after officers say he admitted to setting a fire at the prison's chapel Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections said a correctional officer was investigating a report of contraband when he noticed the fire and inmate Noah White leaving the building.
myjrpaper.com
Sheriff deputies in hot pursuit last week
MARION COUNTY — Marion County law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase in slippery conditions, narrowly escaping harm on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Marion County E-911 advised Marion County law enforcement units of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-22. Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Winfield Police Department, Guin Police Department, Hamilton Police Department, Brilliant Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all began coordinating with one another in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Dallas Co. Razor Attack Suspect Arrested
The woman accused of attacking her cousin with a razor blade — turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Thirty-seven year old Jamilla Neely of Selma — was then arrested and charged with assault-first degree. A warrant was issued for Neely’s arrest Monday — after her cousin told...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
Car theft victim shoots suspect as he fled with his car; police arrested him minutes later and took him to hospital
An Alabama shot a car thief Wednesday afternoon but the suspect took the car anyway before being captured just minutes later by police. The crime happened at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Vincent community in Shelby County. The victim said a man and a woman took his vehicle and...
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama
A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.
