The UK’s first-ever space mission has failed after “an anomaly” prevented the Virgin Orbit rocket from reaching orbit.The rocket and the nine satellites it was carrying, reportedly burned up in the atmosphere after the launch failed.It was projected to land over water, but burned up in Earth’s atmosphere on reentry, according to New Scientist.Shortly before midnight, an official on the live stream announced the rocket suffered an “anomaly” that meant it failed to reach orbit.The launch was an opportunity for Virgin Orbit to show its investors what it was capable of, but the failure has led to its tanking...

