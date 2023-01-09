Read full article on original website
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Virgin Orbit launch – as it happened: UK rocket ‘burns in atmosphere’ as failure casts doubt over future missions
The UK’s first-ever space mission has failed after “an anomaly” prevented the Virgin Orbit rocket from reaching orbit.The rocket and the nine satellites it was carrying, reportedly burned up in the atmosphere after the launch failed.It was projected to land over water, but burned up in Earth’s atmosphere on reentry, according to New Scientist.Shortly before midnight, an official on the live stream announced the rocket suffered an “anomaly” that meant it failed to reach orbit.The launch was an opportunity for Virgin Orbit to show its investors what it was capable of, but the failure has led to its tanking...
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023
SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch postponed due to weather
Initially planned for Monday night, SpaceX has moved their Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to Tuesday.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches second batch of 40 OneWeb satellites
SpaceX has successfully completed its second launch for OneWeb, carrying another 40 of the London-based company’s small communications satellites into orbit. Similar to SpaceX’s own Starlink constellation, OneWeb’s primary goal is to serve internet to customers almost anywhere on Earth, particularly in places where traditional high-bandwidth connectivity is currently unavailable or unlikely to ever be available.
SpaceX Dragon Capsule Splashes Down Off Coast of Florida
"A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the private space company. The company said its recovery team has retrieved the capsule, and the "critical science" on board are now being transported to researchers at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center The unpiloted supply ship departed the International Space Station on Monday after a month and a half visit. The ship delivered more than 7,700 pounds of supplies to the station and will return with empty high pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks to be refilled for future missions. SpaceX has now completed 26 supply missions to the space station. "
SpaceX and NASA target Crew-6 astronaut launch in mid-February
NASA and SpaceX are targeting mid-February for the launch of the next commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
SpaceX ride-sharing mission marks first rocket launch of 2023
Three days into the new year, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was the first launch of 2023, kicking off another busy year in spaceflight.
UPDATE 3: SpaceX alters the launch date for Starlink launch to January 14th from Vandenberg SFB — SpaceX Falcon 9 propels the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –
SpaceX is now targeting January 14th for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 7:06 p.m. PT. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to...
Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule leave space station on Jan. 9
A robotic SpaceX cargo craft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station Monday afternoon (Jan. 9), and you can watch the action live.
NASA Begins Inspection of Orion Spacecraft, Freshly Returned From the Moon
The Artemis 1 demonstration mission ended with a Pacific Ocean splash on December 11, but the task of evaluating the returned capsule, including its heat shield and internal payloads, has only begun. Orion survived its historic 1.4-million-mile journey to the Moon and back, but it now needs to survive an...
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft arrives in Florida (photos)
The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reached NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 30, ending a nine-day cross-country trek.
Rocket Lab sets new launch window for Electron rocket mission
Private spaceflight company Rocket Lab has announced the launch window of its debut Electron rocket mission from US soil. The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission is set to take off on January 23rd, 2023, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia from 6PM to 8PM ET.
SpaceX targets Saturday for Falcon Heavy launch during triple-launch week
SpaceX has three launches planned for the second week of January as the company furiously moves into the new year.
NASA’s three 2022 missions that changed the future
Looking back, 2022 was one of the most productive years NASA has had in decades. Three missions that took place in 2022 distinguished themselves not only with their success but with their potential to improve the future. The James Webb Space Telescope actually launched in late December 2021 on an ESA Ariane 6 rocket. The telescope undertook…
Russia to retrieve ISS crew with backup capsule after meteoroid damages spacecraft
The Russian space agency announced on Wednesday that it will launch an unmanned space capsule to the International Space Station next month to replace a damaged spacecraft that docked there now, The New York Times is reporting. The capsule, set to be launched on Feb. 20, will replace a ship...
Watch SpaceX launch 40 OneWeb internet satellites Monday night
SpaceX plans to launch 40 more internet satellites for the communications company OneWeb on Monday night (Jan. 8), and you can watch the action live.
SpaceX Stacks Its Starship Rocket Ahead of Anticipated Orbital Launch
SpaceX is yet again teasing the possibility of a Starship orbital launch test, stacking the huge rocket on top of its launchpad at the company’s Starbase site in Texas. This week, the company posted a short video on Twitter showing Starship 24 being carefully placed on top of the Super Heavy Booster using Mechazilla, located on the rocket’s launch tower at Starbase in Boca Chica.
