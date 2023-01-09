Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving trainer

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur approaches linebacker Quay Walker (7) after he was ejected from the game against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0108231986djp Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker took to social media on Monday to apologize for pushing a member of Detroit's medical staff during Sunday night's game, an action that led to his ejection.

Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in Green Bay's loss after shoving a trainer attending to Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!" Walker posted in one of three tweets Monday morning.

It's the second time this season Walker has been ejected.

His first came on Oct. 30 when he shoved a non-uniformed player on the Buffalo Bills sideline. Walker is the only player since 2000 to get kicked out of multiple games in a season, according to ESPN. The penalty gave the Lions first-and-goal at the Packers' 5 and they scored three plays later for a 20-16 lead, the final margin. The loss eliminated Green Bay from the postseason.

"I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's game. "I mean, we've had a guy get ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career, and we've got to be much more mentally tough."

Walker finished with 121 tackles - five for loss - to go with 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 17 games (16 starts) in his rookie campaign.

The Packers selected him No. 22 overall in this year's draft. --Field Level Media