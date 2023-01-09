ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Free Press

Launching MTFP’s 2023 Capitol Tracker

As lawmakers meet to cultivate Montana’s next crop of laws this winter, there are more ideas flying around the Capitol than any single person can possibly keep track of. As is a longstanding tradition at the Legislature, they range the gamut from wise to bonkers — some of them trivial measures and others bills that, if enacted, would realign the trajectory of Montana’s future.
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns

HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
cutbankpioneerpress.com

It’s back-to-work time in Helena

The 2023 session of the Montana Legislature began Jan. 2. As I am again chairing House Appropriations, I find my day beginning well before sunrise and ending long after sunset. The Montana House operating rule debate made the news, so I will devote some time to this topic. Every session...
Daily Montanan

Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers

The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Free Press

From public lands to Montana classrooms

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued a celebratory announcement that she’d accepted $46.3 million from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her message came complete with a photo of a large novelty check made out to “Montana’s K-12 Schools” and emblazoned with the image of a remote state-owned cabin site in Sanders County.
Montana Free Press

Following the 2023 session? Here’s how to do your part.

When the Montana Legislature gaveled in two years ago, COVID-19 served as a major disruptor that added a layer of stickiness to an already complex — and occasionally opaque — process. But the pandemic also facilitated technological adaptations that let Montanans say their piece to the legislators shaping state law on their behalf without making the winter drive to Helena.
Montana Free Press

The slow road to ‘freedom’

Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 09, 2023. “I...
bitterrootstar.com

Montana Constitution under the gun

For 50 years Montanans have grown and prospered under the protection of the Montana Constitution. It is generally regarded as one of the best in the US. Sad to report, some legislators want to undermine the Constitution through amendments that rip out provisions that keep our citizens healthy, safe and free. Already some 55 amendments have been proposed that target our nonpartisan independent judiciary, our right to privacy, our ability to live in a clean and healthy environment, to eliminate our public voice…and so on.
Montana Free Press

Lawmakers link up over bipartisan sausage

The sight as a group of Montana lawmakers gathered at an event venue outside Clancy Saturday morning, a week into the 2023 session of the Montana Legislature, wasn’t necessarily pretty. Chunks of chilled beef and fat were ground through stainless steel tubes, producing white and pink strands of pulverized...
ypradio.org

Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature

A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
Daily Montanan

Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs

Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is […] The post Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
police1.com

Montana Law Enforcement Academy Bureau Chief

The *_Montana Law Enforcement Academy *__Bureau Chief__ _(Program Manager) is one of six managers within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that reports directly to the Division Administrator. The primary function of this position is the management and supervision of the law enforcement academy. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA)...
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
