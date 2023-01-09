For 50 years Montanans have grown and prospered under the protection of the Montana Constitution. It is generally regarded as one of the best in the US. Sad to report, some legislators want to undermine the Constitution through amendments that rip out provisions that keep our citizens healthy, safe and free. Already some 55 amendments have been proposed that target our nonpartisan independent judiciary, our right to privacy, our ability to live in a clean and healthy environment, to eliminate our public voice…and so on.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO