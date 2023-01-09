ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Avenue couple buys St. Paul's Grand Hand Gallery

By Christine Schuster
The Grand Hand Gallery at 619 Grand Ave. St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

When St. Paul residents Jim Jacobson and Rachael Hartzler closed their 500-square-foot art gallery in the Snelling-Hamline neighborhood this fall, the couple marked a new beginning as owners of the well-established Grand Hand Gallery.

Jacobson and Hartzler are the third owners to steer the gallery since its founding by Ann Ruhr Pifer in 2004. They purchased the shop from Cathy Weyerhaeuser and Mary Whitney and officially took over Sept. 1.

"[They] did such a beautiful job of curating the space," Hartzler said. "We don't want to disrupt that, we really want to maintain the quality of the artwork that's carried there."

Jacobson and Hartzler, who married in 2020, got their start connecting customers to artwork at the Grand Micro Art Fair — a pop-up event hosted in their front yard on Grand Avenue.

The couple's former neighborhood art gallery, Grand Micro Gallery, now resides within the Grand Hand and offers space for local and emerging artists.

"Art is for everybody," Jacobson said, adding they're currently accepting artist submissions. "If you're an artist, we want to hear from you."

Hartzler, who is an artist herself specializing in ink line drawings, said it's important for the Grand Hand Gallery to offer a range of art — both across mediums and across price points.

"We want to have something for everybody," she said.

