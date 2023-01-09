ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

wbrc.com

76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident. WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. She […]
ANDERSON, SC
WMBF

Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
HARTWELL, GA
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man convicted of shooting co-worker in back sentenced to life, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Man found shot in critical condition at apartment complex off Limestone Parkway

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting after police found a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex off the Limestone Parkway intersection. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The shooting happened around...
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Easley Police Department Looking for Missing Runaway

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting...
EASLEY, SC
allongeorgia.com

White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.

