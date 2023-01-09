Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident. WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. She […]
WYFF4.com
Arrest made after woman was fatally shot in head at Anderson apartment complex, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of an 18-year-old woman fatally shot in the head at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the chief. Anderson County Police Chief Jim Stewart said Mikial Hykeem Ferguson is charged with murder, six counts of...
WMBF
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
YAHOO!
Gainesville police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist on Archer Road
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday afternoon involving a bicyclist in the 3500 block of Southwest Archer Road, according to a department Facebook post. The incident took place at 12:50 p.m. in the alley behind Kohl's department store. GPD confirmed the deceased as a 37-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Hartwell
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred on Tuesday night. Hartwell Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Troopers are actively investigating the case.
WYFF4.com
GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
WYFF4.com
Man convicted of shooting co-worker in back sentenced to life, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting an Upstate man several times in the back, officials said. Corey Mark Porter, 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a three-day trial in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident
Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
accesswdun.com
Man found shot in critical condition at apartment complex off Limestone Parkway
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting after police found a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex off the Limestone Parkway intersection. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The shooting happened around...
One dead after single vehicle crash in the Upstate
The Highway Patrol is trying to determine why an Abbeville man’s truck veered off of Highway 72 in Greenwood County, shortly after noon Tuesday. The vehicle went into the front yard of a home near Mill Road, about two and a half miles from Greenwood.
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
FOX Carolina
Easley Police Department Looking for Missing Runaway
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting...
Motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in Honea Path. It happened around 6PM on East Greer Street near Black Street when the biker laid the motorcycle down to avoid a collision, but was run over by the vehicle.
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman shot, killed in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say the case of a 76-year-old woman shot to death in her car at a Greenville County gas station is being investigated as road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during a traffic stop in Anderson Co.
A woman was arrested and 10,000 ecstasy pills were found during a traffic stop in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
