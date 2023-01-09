ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine , but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.

That's why Food Network found the best barbecue restaurant in each state. According to the high-profile TV network, Washington's top place to grab some barbecue is Brileys BBQ !

Longtime friends Kyle Brierley and Skyler Riley fell in love with barbecue after staying with a South African family in Australia. Upon returning to the states, the duo opened Brileys BBQ in summer 2015 and coined their approach to the art as "Northwest Barbecue." Writers detail why customers are lining up for their food:

"The pair serve Kansas City-style ribs cooked over cherry wood and slathered with sweet and tangy sauce, as well as housemade sausages, brisket and pulled chicken. The most-popular menu item epitomizes their meaty hodgepodge approach: The Harry Stamper combines a half-pound of pulled pork, house-cured bacon and a jalapeno cheddar sausage piled high on a brioche bun."

You can find Brileys BBQ at 15030 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park.

If you want to add more barbecue joints to your bucket list, check out the full roundup on Food Network's website .

Comments / 3

Shamun Mahmud
2d ago

I’ve been to Briley’s several times and was impressively underwhelmed. If this is the best you could find, I am going to lower my standards.

Reply(1)
2
