KCRA.com
City crews keeping a 24-hour watch on Sacramento River's levees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento’s Department of Utilities is patrolling the levees around the Sacramento River to make sure there are no breaches. Crews began around-the-clock patrols on New Year’s Eve and won’t stop until the level drops below 26 feet. "It could potentially flood Sacramento," said...
KCRA.com
2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath
There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
KTVU FOX 2
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
KCRA.com
Elk Grove man dies assisting PG&E with storm cleanup in Mendocino County
An Elk Grove-based contractor assisting Pacific Gas and Electric Company with storm cleanup in Mendocino County was killed while on the job over the weekend. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Edgar Castillo was driving a tree service truck in the 41000 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester when it veered off the roadway and rolled over, killing Castillo and injuring another passenger.
KCRA.com
2 injured in Sacramento County 3-vehicle crash, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sacramento County early Thursday morning, according to officials. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened on the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road, and one victim had to be pulled out of a vehicle. One...
KCRA.com
'When it rains, it really pours': Sacramento homeless man grateful for services as county expands resources during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the wind, the rain and the worry about flooding didn’t subside, Malcolm Barth made the decision to get out. “I naturally camp out in the Sacramento area and it was just getting really bad in my area,” Barth said Wednesday. “I decided to just, instead of deal with the campsite, just come inside.”
KCRA.com
Sacramento body shops turn drivers away as tree-smashed cars make their way for repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several days of storms wreaked havoc on Sacramento, once known as the city of trees. Hundreds of trees have been uprooted, falling and smashing cars and trucks all across town. Now, body repair shops are starting to see the aftermath of the storms, with damaged vehicles...
KCRA.com
Windy weather downed hundreds of trees in the Sacramento area. Here’s what’s being done with them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is still a lot of damage across Northern California following the several storm systems that ripped through the area the past couple of weeks. That includes fallen trees. Many trees are still blocking city streets, and pieces of downed trees that have already been cut...
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
KCRA.com
Disaster relief grocery cards available for Yolo County residents impacted by storm power outages
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo Food Bank and its partner agencies have coordinated to supply 1,700 disaster relief grocery cards to residents impacted by power outages. Residents of Clarksburg, Davis, Knights Landing, West Sacramento and Woodland are eligible. Here are the locations for each area:. Clarksburg. Yolo County...
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
KCRA.com
Winter storm's worst brings out neighbors' best after trees fall on Fair Oaks home
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The first chapter of 2023 started with widespread damage for thousands of families across the greater Sacramento area. Massive trees, once standing in rain-soaked Earth, succumbed to extremely high-wind gusts and heavily damaged or destroyed everything in their path. Kim Becker and her daughter Lauren...
Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds. The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways. On Jan. 6, the […]
KCRA.com
Man stabbed, killed in Sacramento County neighborhood; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and killed in a Sacramento County neighborhood on Thursday morning. Officials initially said the victim was a woman, but later clarified the victim was a man. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was seen...
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
KCRA.com
Cleanup crews in Placer County make major progress clearing downed trees after winter storm
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Strong winds from this weekend's storm knocked several trees down in Placer County, keeping cleanup crews busy Monday. Matt Randall, the road division manager for Placer County, said large trees went down in Loomis, including a tree that was blocking Rippey Road. Crews were sent to Rippey Road to cut up the limbs and remove the tree from the street. Randall also said some big trees fell in the Granite Bay area.
KCRA.com
Traffic moved along Interstate 80 despite more snow in the Sierra
Many decided to take advantage of the lighter snowfall in the Sierra on Wednesday and travel through Interstate 80. "Overall, not too bad actually. I mean, knock on wood, everything is alright," Edris Safi said of the driving conditions. After enjoying some time off in North Lake Tahoe, he and...
