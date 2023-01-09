Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Eagles React to Bye, Homefield Advantage, Which the Phillies Showed is Huge
After each clinching round of the Phillies’ improbable trip to the World Series last fall, there were players standing around shirtless, wearing ski goggles, and awaiting their champagne baths. The Eagles won the NFC East and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 14-3 record...
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts have begun their search for a new head coach, submitting requests to interview coordinators from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Cleveland Browns interviewing Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator position
CLEVELAND — Two days after firing Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns have begun interviewing candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position. And they're beginning with one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in the league. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Browns announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz...
‘Not Nervous! Cowboys Say ‘We’re Dialed In’ for Playoffs at Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all. How about the Cowboys themselves?. "We are focused, we dialed in and ready...
David Shaw lands NFL head-coaching interview
David Shaw has landed an NFL head-coaching interview. Shaw, the former coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head-coaching job earlier that...
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Offense?
As the New York Giants prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in a win-or-go-home playoff game, the offensive coaching staff will look back at their previous matchup and see if there are elements of the Week 16 game plan that they can exploit once again on Wild Card Weekend. One...
Death of former NFL player, Heritage High assistant AD Charles Johnson ruled a suicide
The State Medical Examiner has ruled the death of former NFL player Charles Johnson a suicide.
State of the Saints: Defensive Tackle
The offseason is certainly a time for reflection and plenty of questions. New Orleans is going to have plenty of things to assess after another year of not making the postseason and turning in one of their most disappointing campaigns in quite some time. We're going to start a series...
Report: Ian Cunningham Set to Interview With Titans, Cardinals
Report: Cunningham to interview with Titans, Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have scheduled interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for each of their general manager positions, according to Albert Breer. Earlier in December, the Titans moved on from general...
Skills Competitions for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Announced
Allegiant Stadium may be done hosting the Las Vegas Raiders this season, but it’s not ready to end the NFL season just yet. On Wednesday, the NFL announced the skills competitions for the two-day 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games taking place at the home of the Silver and Black’s Intermountain Performance Healthcare Center and Allegiant Stadium.
Dolphins and the Playoff Experience Issue
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins have been in the playoffs, and it will represent a new experience for more than half the roster. Cornerback Xavien Howard is the only remaining player from the last Dolphins playoff team, the team that lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 wild-card round.
NFL announces that a potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game would be in Atlanta
The Chiefs’ road to Super Bowl LVII could take them to Atlanta. The NFL announced Thursday morning the Atlanta Falcons’ home stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, would be host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Jan. 29. NFL owners last week voted to move...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Talks Joe Woods, What is Next for Defensive Coordinator Job
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a decision to make on the next defensive coordinator.
