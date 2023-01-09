Read full article on original website
Indiana Bolsters Defense With Texas A&M Transfer Marcus Burris Jr.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football made a splash in the transfer portal on Sunday with the addition of Marcus Burris Jr. Burris is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman who spent the last two season under coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He took a redshirt year in 2021 and appeared in eight games for the Aggies in 2022.
Roger Marshall fights for the ‘Kansas way of life.’ Whose life is he talking about? | Opinion
Is there such a thing as the “Kansas way of life”?. Sen. Roger Marshall clearly thinks so. The Kansas Republican recently sent out a year-in-review press release recapping his work. The headline? “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in Second Year.” That followed an earlier overview of his 2021 efforts: “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in First Year.”
After KBI report on clergy abuse, will Kansas allow survivors to sue the Catholic Church?
More than 50 years ago, Susan Leighnor says she was raped in the 4th grade by priests at Holy Cross Catholic School in Hutchinson, Kansas. All told, Leighnor says four priests in her childhood either sexually abused her or helped facilitate abuse against her, including the late William Wheeler, who appears on the Wichita diocese’s list of clergy with substantiated sexual abuse allegations against them. One of them told her she would go to hell if she spoke out, she said.
Newly-sworn Kansas AG Kris Kobach floats action against federal environmental policies
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who campaigned on suing President Joe Biden, said Monday he would begin his time in office by targeting the Democratic administration’s environmental policies. Minutes after taking office, Kobach said his first actions in office would center on federal rules governing rivers and streams and...
Forgotten paper in bottom of woman’s purse is really ‘life-changing’ NC lottery ticket
Terry Peace’s wife almost forgot about a piece of paper floating around in the bottom of her purse. But eventually she fished out a winning $1 million Powerball ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I guess when she initially reached in to check the tickets she just...
1-year-old nearly dies after suspected overdose, cops say. Mom’s boyfriend charged
A 1-year-old baby is in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital after authorities say they was exposed to drugs by their mother’s boyfriend. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital at 12:45 a.m. on Jan 5. after a baby was brought in for a suspected drug overdose. Deputies did not identify the baby or disclose their gender.
