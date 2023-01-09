Read full article on original website
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
Hoosiers React: Trey Galloway discusses Indiana's loss at Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway said Wednesday night following the Hoosiers' 85-66 loss against Penn at the Bryce Jordan Center.
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
Deion Sanders: Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join Colorado football coaching staff
Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer would join Colorado football's coaching staff in some capacity this offseason. The recently-hired Buffaloes head coach explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Mike Zimmer is going to walk through that door any moment, Willie Taggart is going...
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season
The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
Transfer offensive tackle commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over SEC rival
With one of Tennessee’s starting offensive tackles from this season heading to the NFL draft, the Vols have looked to the NCAA transfer portal over the past several weeks in search of an experienced replacement. They addressed their need Monday by beating out an SEC rival for a veteran starter from another Power Five program.
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss vs. Alabama
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first home loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 in conference play as they fell 84-69 against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The back-and-forth game consisted of 45 fouls and 59 free throw attempts between the two teams. The game was...
2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five
the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
A record-setting night for future Maryland guard
Maryland basketball commit Jahnathan Lamothe posted a stat line on Monday that added his name to the record book of his school's strong basketball history. Lamothe posted 25 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in St. France's double-overtime win over Glenelg Country School (Md.). It was...
Iowa Football: Tyler Barnes on new quarterback Marco Lainez: "He's an ultimate competitor"
The Hawkeyes are continuing to revamp their quarterback room. With Alex Padilla departing and Spencer Petras unable to play his final year due to injury, Iowa has brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara along with Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Kirk Ferentz will also be adding freshman Marco Lainez from its 2023 class in June.
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Penn State
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 85-66 loss on the road at Penn State. Q – On keeping the players from panicking after such a poor performance…. MIKE WOODSON: Well, I’ve got to manage it. We’ve...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
