ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season

The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

A record-setting night for future Maryland guard

Maryland basketball commit Jahnathan Lamothe posted a stat line on Monday that added his name to the record book of his school's strong basketball history. Lamothe posted 25 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in St. France's double-overtime win over Glenelg Country School (Md.). It was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Daily Digest | Good news for Goode?; Another one for One

There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Luke Goode is scheduled to meet with a doctor later this week and could soon start practice, Illinois coach Brad Underwood told local reporters on Monday. The sophomore sharpshooter has missed the first five games of the season for Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) due to a foot injury suffered during the team’s closed scrimmage against Kansas in October.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor

West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy