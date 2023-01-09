Massachusetts ranked as best state to raise a family, according to new study

Mass. — Massachusetts has been ranked as the best state to raise a family, according to a new study done by Wallet Hub.

Many people move to different states to raise their families. Many factors such as health care, financial needs, jobs and education systems are all factors of moving.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness and concluded that Massachusetts was the best state to raise a family.

Massachusetts received a total score of 66.14. Minnesota ranked second with a score of 62.07, and in third, New York got 61.11.

Three other New England states also ranked in the Top 10, including Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut. Rhode Island ranked 11 and Maine is 16.

Mass. was rated 2nd for education and child care as well as for affordability.

Massachusetts did fall 19th to violent crimes per capita.

The top 10 states to raise a family are:

Massachusetts Minnesota New York North Dakota Vermont New Hampshire New Jersey Nebraska Iowa Connecticut

The full study can be found here.

