ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Comments / 1

Sunshine at the park
2d ago

idk if the person that was driving had an emergency or was they like all these other dummies speeding and in a hurry to go nowhere

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County courthouse shut down due to water damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In-person court proceedings in DeKalb County have been suspended until April 3 due to water damage at the courthouse’s judicial tower. The courthouse will remain open so grand jury indictments can be returned in open court. Access to any other part of the judicial tower will not be granted.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in overnight crash on I-75 North in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash from overnight. Officials say it happened Wednesday around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 75 North near Delk Road. Marietta PD says its initial investigation revealed that a...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on I-75 near Delk Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened this morning at about 12:41 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Delk Road. Investigators report that a 36-year-old...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport

Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy