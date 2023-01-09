Read full article on original website
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Lou Reed Wrote for Other Artists
Shortly after graduating from Syracuse University in 1964, and a year before forming The Velvet Underground, a young Lou Reed worked as a songwriter and in-house performer for the low-budget label Pickwick Records in New York City. “There were four of us locked into a room and they would say,...
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Beck influenced generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Paul McCartney Plays Elvis Presley Bass Guitar on This ‘McCartney III’ Track
Paul McCartney owns a bass guitar used on many Elvis Presley tracks. The bass still got action on 'McCartney III' including this and other songs.
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership. The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Black America Web
RCA Inspiration Celebrates Nominations for 11th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards
Nashville, TN ( January 8, 2022) – RCA Inspiration celebrates two nominations for the 11th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards, with nominations for releases by Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) and DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration). With nominations announced today, Kirk Franklin is nominated in the category of “Gospel Song of the Year” for the single “Bless Me” from his hit album collaboration with Maverick City Music. The song is featured from their 2022 acclaimed joint live album, Kingdom Book One Deluxe (Tribl Records/Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration). DOE is nominated in the category of “New Artist Song of the Year” for the single “So Good.” The song is featured from her 2022 hit debut album Clarity, released by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration. Voting is now open through January 13th, 2023 at www.WeLoveAwards.com.
Shakira to Be Featured in Argentine Producer Bizarrap’s Popular ‘Music Sessions’
Shakira will be the next guest artist to feature in Argentine producer Bizarrap’s popular ‘Music Sessions.’ After teasing the track earlier this week, the Colombian singer and Bizarrap both took to social media to announce the collaboration titled “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions 53.” The new song will be out on Jan. 11 as the follow-up to Bizarrap’s release with Argentina’s Duki (Session 50) and Spanish rapper Quevedo (Session 52) which spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart last summer and currently has over 400 million views on YouTube. The news of a fresh Shakira song was initially announced on...
Appreciation: When the electric guitar promised revolution, Jeff Beck fearlessly explored and mastered it
As much as his technical skill, imagination was Jeff Beck's calling card; he always possessed the ability to surprise. The guitarist died Tuesday at 78.
Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel Shines in NASA-Inspired Outfit With Metallic Boots on Miss Universe 2023 National Costumes Competition
R’bonney Gabriel, the current Miss USA brought the moon and stars to the National Costumes phase of the Miss Universe competition in New Orleans on Jan. 11. Gabriel, who is the first Filipina-American to win the crown in Oct. 2022, chose to showcase her hometown Houston’s space credentials for the competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, her “Woman on the Moon” costume is an ode to NASA’s Artemis missions, which plan to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in 2024. Gabriel’s costume included a massive moon-shaped crown and a long-sleeve bodysuit that was decorated with glittering stars that...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Kings of Leon
Family. For many, it’s a blessing and a curse. But it’s also the stuff that often makes great music. Think of The Jackson 5 and The Staples Singers. Another standout group comprised of family members is the Nashville, Tennessee-born band, Kings of Leon. Started in 1999, the band includes brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, and their cousin Matthew. (See here for our digital cover story with Kings of Leon.)
John Fogerty Finally Acquires Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released. Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Joni Mitchell will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Mitchell will be honored with an all-star tribute concert on March 1 in Washington, D.C. “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” will premiere on PBS nationwide on March 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne to Be Honored at the Black Music Collective's Pre-Grammy EventNirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement AwardsClive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie...
wfit.org
Mozart's Attic: Charles Munch's recording of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique
Among his peers — and well into the 20th century — there were those who thought Hector Berlioz was a madman. His Symphonie Fantastique, a musical depiction of an opium-driven suicide attempt, did little to ameliorate this. Conductor Charles Munch was a champion of Berlioz’s music, and his...
Joni Mitchell to Receive Gershwin Prize at All-Star D.C. Tribute Concert, With PBS Broadcast to Follow
Joni Mitchell is set to receive the 2023 Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, an honor that will be bestowed at a tribute concert due to be filmed in Washington, D.C. on the first day of March, with a television premiere on PBS as that month comes to a close. No performers have yet been announced for the March 1 live show, which will air on PBS March 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Ken Ehrlich, who served as the Grammys’ executive producer for three decades, will produce the show along with WETA in Washington and the Library of Congress. “This...
