ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

County News Review top stories from 2022 ... John Wagner

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ruopp_0k8eBayt00

The County News Review is proud of our coverage of both Isanti County and Chisago County.

An important person in our coverage of those two counties is our Managing Editor, John Wagner. Here is a compilation of some of his top stories from 2022 for you to reread and enjoy one more time!

2022 Graduation series

Braham High School: A ‘different’ graduation ceremony for principal Shawn Kuhnke.

Click here to read the story .

Rush City High School: It was hard to imagine someone busier that Rush City's Katelyn Buehring.

Click here to read the story .

North Branch High School: The future looks bright for North Branch senior Lucas Nelson.

Click here to read the story .

Cambridge-Isanti High School: Graduation is a special event for Rachel Benton and her classmates.

Click here to read the story .

Other Features

North Branch students use Meltdown to honor staff members

The annual ceremony names a king and queen ... and North Branch students picked a unique king and queen.

Click here to read the story .

Dalbo plant is gouda at making grate cheese

Puns aside, this plant between Cambridge and Princeton has weathered the storms caused by the pandemic.

Click here to read the story .

Solving the Rubik’s Cube ... and other puzzles

Matthew Pais and his mother, Julia, spent the summer in Minnesota to avoid the troubles in their native Ukraine.

Click here to read the story .

Shelbie’s story gives hope and direction

Shelbie Merrill's mother did not celebrate her Aug. 31 anniversary. But she did offer hope on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Click here to read the story .

If at first you don’t succeed …

Bev Zachrison and her family have hunted medallions before. This time, though, they succeeded.

Click here to read the story .

Cambridge Lutheran youths experience special mission

This past summer a mission group from the church experienced the Kentucky flooding -- up close and personally.

Click here to read the story .

"New" shelter part of new path for New Pathways

The renovation of New Pathways' shelter has drawn rave reviews from those who have seen it.

Click here to read the story .

Cambridge teacher also known as Captain Cool Kid

By day, Nate Brown is a kindergarten teacher at Cambridge Primary School. But he has an alter ego.

Click here to read the story .

Gustavus Christmas in Christ

Gustavus Adolphus College presented its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel -- and three North Branch natives took part.

Click here to read the story .

Farmer Bill becomes a part of Pinehaven Farm

Pinehaven Farm was looking for a "grandfather" figure. Stacy resident Bill Flor more than fit the bill.

Click here to read the story .

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents

DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
informnny.com

George Floyd family taking applications for business grants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family is ready to take applications from businesses for grants funded by money from their wrongful death legal settlement with the city of Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died in May 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.

April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington

MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
STILLWATER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Beckers continue to battle winter conditions, prepare for sale

ASKOV, Minn. – If the rest of winter is anything like December 2022, farmers could be pushing a lot of snow. Two big December snowstorms created extra work for livestock farmers across east central Minnesota. At Beckers Angus, a registered Angus farm in Pine County, the Dec. 13-17 storm...
PINE COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
796
Followers
774
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy