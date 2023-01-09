Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy
His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’
Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Kate Middleton’s ‘Awkward Situation’ With Mother Carole After Prince William Engagement
Kate Middleton revealed in her and Prince William's engagement interview why she and her mother, Carole, felt 'quite awkward' after the proposal: 'I didn't know if my mother knew.'
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Questioned Their Relationship After Duke Refused to Take Photo With Fan Whose Wife Was Sick, Author Claims
A royal author has detailed an incident with a fan which reportedly gave Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend "serious qualms" about their relationship.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
