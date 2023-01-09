EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle Tuesday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10. Police said the report told them that a man, later identified as Matthew David Gault, 24, was allegedly banging on a woman’s vehicle and trying to break down the door to get inside. Police said Gault and the woman had previously been in a relationship, and Gault reportedly had threatened her the day before.

