BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said. According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges. Deputies...
Caught on camera: Man accused of bringing club dispute to Hialeah neighborhood, firing shots
HIALEAH, Fla. – Frightening video shows a man blasting away in a Hialeah neighborhood after police said he followed another man home from a club after a fistfight. In the video, the victim can be seen getting out of the car after returning home late Sunday night and then meeting a barrage of bullets.
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
Police respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside home in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities responded to reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a Hollywood home Wednesday morning. Hollywood police said they received a call about a burglary suspect around 10 a.m. near the 1100 block of North 46th Terrace. Sky 10 flew over the area where a...
3 men dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three people are dead after a shooting along Almar Road in Palm Springs, police said Wednesday night.
Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
2 Miami-Dade police officers hurt in crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were hurt in a crash Wednesday night as they responded to an incident in the southwestern portion of the county. It appears the officers crashed into each other’s squad cars as they responded in emergency mode. A third...
Suspect in critical condition after deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday night in the area of 600 Briny Ave. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene early Wednesday morning as a heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area, spanning about two blocks.
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate during argument over missing phone
A South Florida woman has been arrested on an attempted felony murder charge after she stabbed her roommate during an argument over a missing cell phone.
Police Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Fled North Miami Crash on Foot
Police were searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash in North Miami on foot Wednesday. The crash happened in the area of Northeast 141st Street and Northeast 12th Avenue and involved a BMW 3-Series and a Toyota Corolla. Police said the driver of the...
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
BSO: Suspects arrested after man killed in Pembroke Park shooting
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two suspects Tuesday afternoon after one man died in a Pembroke Park triple shooting, authorities said. According to detectives, Pembroke Park police officers responded to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. at the Crosswinds Apartments located in the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street and discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
7-Eleven robbed by armed criminals in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Authorities are searching for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint in a robbery incident on Sunday. The Palm Beach…
Man swiped nearly 200 pairs of panties from Dolphin Mall Victoria’s Secret, police say
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Sweetwater police arrested a 48-year-old South Florida man accused of being a serial panty thief Tuesday. According to an arrest report, Carlos Angel Ramirez Rodriguez stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret stores at the Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater and the International Mall in Doral multiple times.
Man pulls gun on boaters, charged with aggravated assault
A South Florida man's been arrested after pulling a gun on a group of boaters who asked him to slow down in a no-wake zone.
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
Woman injured in airboat incident near Everglades in West Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue crews were at the scene Wednesday afternoon after an airboat incident left two women stranded in the Everglades near west Broward County. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Mile Marker 40. Sky 10 flew over the scene where two women...
