Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
KSNB Local4
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: Become a master gardener
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Would you like to become a master gardener?. Elizabeth Exstrom with Nebraska Extension has more on a program they are offering. Extension Master Gardeners are people who love plants, gardening, landscaping, and teaching others. To earn a title of Extension Master Gardener, individuals enroll in the program and receive 40 hours of education from University of Nebraska—Lincoln faculty, then volunteer 40 hours of gardening and horticulture related work. There is a fee which covers the educational resources.
foxnebraska.com
Two die in southeast Nebraska plane crash
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have died as a result of a plane crash in southeast Nebraska. Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valperaiso, were found deceased after their plane crashed near Auburn. Authorities said at 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
foxnebraska.com
Most Nebraska libraries now offer devices to enlarge print
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) said they noticed the libraries in the state were lacking zoom tech devices which allow patrons with low vision to read in large print. The conversations between the Nebraska Library Commission and the NCBVI about the...
foxnebraska.com
Bertrand man in critical condition after accident with semi
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A man has been seriously injured after the pickup he was driving in was hit by a semi. The Phelps County Sheriff's Office said deputies assisted with an accident located one mile east of Bertrand on Highway 23 just before noon on Tuesday. A pickup...
foxnebraska.com
High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs
KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
KSNB Local4
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
KSNB Local4
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
foxnebraska.com
City of Hastings welcomes new city administrator
HASTINGS, NEB. — The city of Hastings welcomed its new city administrator at Monday's city council meeting. “The main thing I’m trying to do is listen, listen, listen," said Shawn Metcalf, Hastings city administrator. And learn. “And I’ll be specific about the main thing, electric and gas is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
foxnebraska.com
FAA outage grounds passengers bound for central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday for the first time since September 11th. The FAA's alert system went down and the impact was felt by central Nebraska travelers. That includes Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island. After a year that brought a tornado to their...
foxnebraska.com
One transported, mobile home a total loss following weekend fire in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One person was transported to a local hospital and a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Batallion Chief Ed Carlin said crews were called around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Melody Lane for a report of fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
