Evansville, IN

Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident.

A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an extensive examination of the fire scene during the past week.

Three days into an investigation, an update on the Garvin warehouse fire

Fire crews were on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 a.m. on December 31. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze.

Larson estimated 260,000 square feet of the building was involved. Division Chief Larson compared the fire, which was a four-alarm fire, to the Morton warehouse fire that happened in October.

