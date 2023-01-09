ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Giants sign RHP Luke Jackson to two-year, $11.5 million

By Marc Delucchi
 2 days ago

The SF Giants continued trying to upgrade their bullpen, adding Luke Jackson on a two-year deal.

The SF Giants have agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with right-handed relief pitcher Luke Jackson. The deal was first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray. The contract includes a club option for a third season as well. Jackson will make $3 million in 2023, $6.5 million in 2024, and would earn $7 million in 2025 if the Giants exercise the option in his contract. Otherwise, he would receive a $2 million buyout.

Recent SF Giants acquisition Luke Jackson pitching in the 2021 World Series.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson spent the past six years in Atlanta's organization, emerging as a high-leverage option in the back of the pen. In 2021, Jackson had the best season of his career, posting a 1.98 ERA in 71 appearances with 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63.2 innings pitched.

Jackson becomes the latest Giants acquisition with significant health concerns. He missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing UCL surgery in April. While his recovery timeline should not keep him out for much of the 2023 season, it's hard to know how quickly he will be able to return to his previous form.

The Giants bullpen around closer Camilo Doval is starting to take shape with impressive depth. Jackson becomes the Giants second notable bullpen acquisition this offseason, joining southpaw Taylor Rogers . They will likely compete with Tyler Rogers, John Brebbia, and Scott Alexander for important opportunities late in close games.

Jackson is the Giants sixth significant free-agent signing this offseason. San Francisco has already signed outfielder Mitch Haniger, outfielder Michael Conforto, starting pitcher Sean Manaea, pitcher Ross Stripling, and Rogers. The SF Giants were obviously unable to land the star they coveted, but the competition to make the 26-man roster is going to be fierce with more players with big-league experience than spots on the roster.

