ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES 2023: Food tech for restaurants and consumers

By CARA RUBINSKY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtHBn_0k8e9Hrn00

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech was a key theme at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Brad Jashinsky, a director analyst at research firm Gartner, said big companies often use CES to make attention-seeking announcements about products that are currently out of reach for most consumers, but may become more widespread and affordable in the coming years.

Samsung's bespoke AI oven comes with a camera inside that it says can warn you when your food is about to burn. It's available in Europe but not yet North America, where a price has not been announced.

Also on display was tech aimed at the food industry. Yo-Kai Express, creator of an autonomous restaurant that can quickly make ramen 24-7, offered a scaled-down version for small retailers and co-working spaces. Several startups showed tech that could help restaurants and others reduce food waste and improve supply chains, which Jashinsky said could have a huge impact on their bottom lines.

For those who want to become better home cooks, there was plenty of tech aimed at mostly affluent consumers.

Here are some products that caught our eye:

EASIER NUTRITION TRACKING

VersaWare is designed for people frustrated by trying to track their nutrition in traditional apps.

It provides a cutting board and a mixing bowl, each attached to a phone-sized device that will display recipes and other information. As you cook, you note what ingredient you're adding and it weighs it and calculates the nutritional information. At the end, you have the statistics for whatever you're making without having to do the math yourself.

The appliances will sync to the company's app, which will include recipes automatically tailored to your nutritional goals — you'll need to decide how comfortable you are sharing that information. For example, if your nutrition plan means a recipe should have 25% less calories, VersaWare says its AI can figure out how to get it there.

“We’re trying to shoulder the burden of nutrition tracking,” said CEO Jacob Lindberg.

The company is still raising money and hopes to launch in the third quarter of 2023. They haven't determined pricing. The cutting board and mixing bowl will be sold separately.

REDUCING FOOD WASTE

Knowing exactly when an avocado is perfectly ripe may sound a bit niche, but Dutch startup OneThird thinks it's a key to helping reduce food waste.

The company unveiled an avocado scanner designed for supermarkets that's currently being tested in Canada and can tell you whether an avocado is still firm or ready to eat.

OneThird already works with growers, distributors and others along the supply chain to predict the shelf life of avocados, tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries and is working to add more produce.

According to the United Nations, nearly a third of food of all food globally is thrown away. Reducing that would mean less food waste being tossed into methane-producing landfills.

Another Dutch startup, Orbisk, helps restaurants reduce food waste by tracking where and when it's happening.

INTERACTIVE COOKING CLASSES

Blok wants to be the Peloton of cooking classes.

It's a large cutting board with a docking station and a digital display where subscribers will be able to watch live cooking classes taught by professional chefs and chat with other participants.

Creators Alissa and Tony Frick envision groups of family members and friends doing classes together virtually four or five times a month. The classes will all be 30 minutes or less.

The idea was born during the pandemic, when the Fricks couldn't get together to cook meals with their family.

“We missed that so much,” Tony Frick said.

The Fricks have sold 100 units that will be delivered this summer and are hoping to scale up production after that. They anticipate selling the cutting board for $299 or $399, with an app subscription expected to cost $9.99 a month.

UNCERTAINTY-FREE COOKING

Some people love to experiment in the kitchen. If you're not one of them, there's the Tramontina Guru.

The Brazilian company's smart induction cooktop promises to help you make perfect risotto, steak au poivre and caramel toffee, among 200 other recipes.

An app guides you through every step of the cooking process. You can even choose whether you'd like to your meat to be rare, medium or well-done.

You weigh your ingredients in the pot on the cooktop. When you're ready, you press a button and the cooktop heats to the right temperature for the right amount of time.

“This takes out the guesswork,” said Tramontina, head chef Flavia Gois.

The basic set including an induction cooktop and pot will be available in the U.S. this spring for $299.

A VERY SMART MIXER

GE unveiled a smart mixer that lets you weigh your ingredients in the bowl while you're working.

The GE Profile also has an auto sensor that can monitor changes in texture and viscosity and adjust speed accordingly. It shuts itself off automatically to avoid overmixing.

And it has voice control so you don't have to stop what you're doing and wash your hands off to operate it.

All that precision doesn't come cheap — the mixer costs $999.95 and is only available at Crate & Barrel.

___

Associated Press Writer Brittany Peterson contributed to this report.

___

For more CES coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/technology

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NASDAQ

Sustainable Packaging: Consumers and Big Oil Walk Into a Bar

Excess waste, limited recycling, little to no reuse — the general public is well aware of the problems associated with plastic packaging. Environmentally conscious consumers have observed an abundance of plastic waste from the streets of urban areas to the countryside to the oceans, realize it’s a fossil-fuel product, and turn to consumer goods companies as the culprit. These companies then adopt zero waste and “sustainable packaging” programs, and point the finger at the global packaging companies down the supply chain.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Fortune

Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing

Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
TechCrunch

Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention

Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
PYMNTS

Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce

Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
cryptopotato.com

Cointelegraph Launched an Accelerator Program for Innovative Web3 Startups

[PRESS RELEASE – New York, United States, 10th January 2023]. The program aims to help Web3’s rising stars boost their media presence, community growth, and brand awareness in exchange for project tokens. The Web3 space is growing rapidly and new startups are emerging daily, with investment into Web3...
TechCrunch

New functional tea brand, buoyed by $6.7M in new funding, debuts in Wegmans, Whole Foods

Functional beverages, those offering healthier benefits then your average drink, are hot right now, especially in the area of soda, with companies like Poppi and Olipop grabbing venture capital. The global functional beverage category is expected to be valued at $173 billion by 2025. Blodin Ukrella, former data scientist at...
The Associated Press

Tech Leader Andrew Ellam Joins Climate X as VP of Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Andrew Ellam, former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo Bank, joins the senior leadership team as VP of Technology at Climate X, a multi-award-winning global climate risk data & analytics provider based in London, UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005894/en/ Former Chief of Staff to CTO and Head of Technical Program Management at Monzo (a $4.5bn UK challenger bank), joins the senior leadership team at Climate X (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023

Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
WWD

Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios

PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
Agriculture Online

John Deere is working to transform consumers' perception of agriculture

John Deere made history this week in Las Vegas. The company’s CEO John May was the keynote speaker for the opening session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). While it’s the fifth consecutive year Deere has exhibited at CES, 2023 marks the first time an ag technology company has presented on the main stage. May, along with other Deere experts, highlighted how technology is transforming the way we grow food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nutritionaloutlook.com

Kerry Group to sell its sweet ingredients portfolio to IRCA, a portfolio company of Advent International

The combined IRCA and Kerry’s sweet ingredients portfolio is expected to create a global leader in semi-finished food ingredients with about €1 billion in revenues. Kerry Group has entered into exclusive negotiations with IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other semi-finished food ingredients, to sell the trade and assets of its sweet ingredients portfolio. This includes a range of products that span sweet particulates, chocolate confections, baked inclusions, variegates, and fruit purées, serving end markets such as bakery, cereal, confectionary, dairy, and ice cream in Europe and the U.S. Kerry’s sweet ingredient portfolio has an operational footprint that covers four manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and six across the U.K, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. According to Kerry, the expected attributable financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 include revenues of €405 million and EBITDA of €41 million.
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
TechCrunch

2023 will bring crisper methods for evaluating startup success

But if 2022 was a year of paradigm-shifting dynamics, 2023 will be a year when we’ll determine the winners and the losers — and more importantly, when crisper methods for evaluating success will emerge. The landscape for software companies. The tech ecosystem has seen a few downturns (though...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy