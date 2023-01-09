Read full article on original website
One behind bars after knife pulled during North Topeka fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight in North Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Paramore St. with reports of a disturbance.
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
TPD narcotics search results in one arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a narcotics search Wednesday resulted in one person’s arrest. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia while serving a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way. Timothy Hoggan, 37, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
TPD, SNCO Drug Task Force serve search warrant in ongoing investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force collaborated to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning that leads to a drug arrest. Both units served the search warrant in the 500 block of SE 37th St. relating to what the...
Commission to interview magistrate judge hopefuls in Riley Co.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A nominating commission will meet to interview magistrate judge hopefuls in Riley County. Kansas Courts says that at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
Man arrested for drug possession following execution of search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested for alleged drug possession after officials claim to have found marijuana in his house during a search warrant. The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Jan. 11, members of the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way.
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
Riley County Arrest Report January 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WILLIAM JOSEPH CORREIA, 39, Manhattan, Probation violation; Bond $5,000. KYRA DAWN MOLDEN, 20, St. George, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or...
Hotel trashcan fire leads to aggravated arson arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man allegedly attempted to set a hotel trashcan on fire and then resisted arrest he was booked on possible charges of aggravated arson. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials were called to the Topeka Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.
Manhattan man jailed for charges of violating the Offender Registration Act
RCPD jailed a Manhattan man for an alleged offender registration violation Friday afternoon. 23-year-old Kendrick Lavell Collins, Jr. of Riverchase is charged with one count of Aggravated Violation of the Offender Registration Act, and two counts of Violation of the Offender Registration Act – 1st Conviction. Court documents show...
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
Junction City Police continue search for missing children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police continue to search for three missing children believed to have been abducted by their mother. The Junction City Police Department says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it continues to search for Jeana Foley and three children she may have abducted - Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3.
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
Junction City man arrested in connection to February homicide in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost a year later, another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Joshua Wardi in Aggieville in February 2022. The Riley County Police Department has announced that around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, was arrested by the Junction City Police Department in connection to a February 2022 homicide. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.
Topeka Police implement walk-in accident reporting due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of snow and ice has pushed the Topeka Police Department to implement walk-in accident reporting. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, that it has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the Capital City. During this phase, TPD said...
