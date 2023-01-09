Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced.

Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe Upshaw hit Peake in the legs with a bat as Brandon Travis pointed a gun at him. Upshaw pleaded not guilty. He will be released to his mother in Maryland and have a GPS monitor and curfew. His trial date is unknown.

Another suspect from the incident, Jonathan Smith, had his charges reduced to conspiracy and tampering. The aggravated battery charges against him were dropped. He is accused in taking part in the plot to attack Peake, but not actually getting physical with him. In a previous hearing attorney’s said Smith was cooperating and was working on a plea deal that would have him testify in the case.

