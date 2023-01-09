As of Jan. 1, 40% of Essex County’s detainees were facing or being held on violent charges, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. Two Middleton Jail and House of Correction inmates have been indicted for their alleged roles in an Oct. 22 “melee” that sent four to the hospital and ignited calls to improve working conditions in the jail.

