ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence

We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Former Rowley Police Officer Charged With Rape

A retired Massachusetts police officer accused of rape stood before a judge in Newbury District Court on Tuesday. Retired Rowley Police Officer Perry Collins is charged with one count of rape. The man who once wore the badge stood handcuffed as he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court late this...
ROWLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery

LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
MANCHESTER, NH
FireRescue1

Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations

BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents

YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston

Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury

The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy