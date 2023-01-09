Read full article on original website
Two inmates indicted on charges from October ‘melee’ at Middleton Jail
As of Jan. 1, 40% of Essex County’s detainees were facing or being held on violent charges, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. Two Middleton Jail and House of Correction inmates have been indicted for their alleged roles in an Oct. 22 “melee” that sent four to the hospital and ignited calls to improve working conditions in the jail.
liveboston617.org
Rules for Thee But Not For Me – Deputy Chief of BPHC Police on Admin Leave After LB617 Investigation Finds Troublesome Pattern of Misconduct and Recent Warrant for Domestic Violence
We’ve all heard the story by now, ‘police officer arrested for domestic violence’, and each time it’s the same story, innocent or guilty they are strung up in the metaphorical town square and made an example of. That is unless you are a member of the command staff…
NECN
Former Rowley Police Officer Charged With Rape
A retired Massachusetts police officer accused of rape stood before a judge in Newbury District Court on Tuesday. Retired Rowley Police Officer Perry Collins is charged with one count of rape. The man who once wore the badge stood handcuffed as he was arraigned in Newburyport District Court late this...
New Bedford man convicted in fatal Fall River stabbing
Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.
Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery
LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
WMUR.com
Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Special prosecutor recommends no criminal charges for Transit Police officers involved in alleged coverup
The special prosecutor investigated the case for four months. Special prosecutor Glenn Cunha announced Tuesday that he is recommending no criminal charges be filed against two Transit Police officers who were allegedly involved in a coverup, The Boston Globe reported. The special prosecutor, who was appointed by Suffolk County District...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
Ex-cop, wife charged in connection with teen’s death appear in court Monday
A former Massachusetts State Police Officer and his wife appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. The couple faces charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with the 2021 death of Alonzo Polk, a Dedham High School graduate who died in the couple’s backyard during a graduation party.
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
NECN
Brian Walshe's Search History, New Court Details and a Dumpster Search: Latest on Ana Walshe Case
The search for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe enters its seventh day on Tuesday, after Monday's fast-moving developments involving Walshe's husband, Brian, who now faces a criminal charge in the case amid a flurry of allegations from prosecutors. Ana Walshe, who was reported missing last Wednesday, hasn't been seen...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Investment Advisor Sentenced to More than 8 Years in Prison for Wire Fraud, Identity Theft
BOSTON - A local investment advisor was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on Wednesday in federal court in Boston, to charges related to a scheme to steal over $2.8 million from six clients over more than a decade. In September 2022, James Kenneth Couture, 42, of Sutton,...
Boston police look to ID armed robbery suspect in Roxbury
The department released two photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery in Roxbury Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at Marcella’s Market, located...
