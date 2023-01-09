11-year-old Georgia boy attacked by 3 pit bulls while riding bike with friend

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old Columbia County boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by three pit bulls Friday night, according to WJBF.

The incident occurred on Langston Drive, in the Rolling Meadows subdivision in Appling, Georgia.

According to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF-TV, two 11-year-old boys were riding their bikes when three pit bulls began to chase them, nipping on one of the boy’s ankles.

One of the boys reportedly kicked one of the dogs in the head to break free and then rode to a friend’s home to get help and call 911.

WJBF-TV reports that the other boy he was riding bikes with was screaming from the ditch for help. The boy who was attacked was taken home, where his mother was notified about the attack.

A Columbia County deputy told WJBF-TV, that the injured boy’s scalp was halfway torn off and his face was covered with blood. There was also reportedly deep puncture wounds on both legs and half of his left ear bit had been bitten off.

The injured boy’s mother, Ericka Gilstrap, identified him as Justin in a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his treatment.

Gilstrap asked everyone to pray for her son.

“I am asking everyone to please pray for Justin. He was attacked by 3 pit bulls tonight. He was rushed in for emergency surgery,” Gilstrap wrote. “He is currently intubated and sedated at CHOG in PICU. He is missing 70% of his scalp, has several lacerations and staples, they couldn’t close the wound on his leg, and now he’s running a fever. Any help is appreciated.”

As of Monday morning, the account has raised more than $74,000 of its’ $75,000 goal.

Gilstrap posted a photo of her son with bandages on his head with the hashtag #JustinTough.

Animal Control was made aware of the incident and took multiple dogs that were loose on the property.

The owner of the pit bulls, Burt Baker, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, WJBF-TV reports. He was released on Sunday on a $1,100 bond.

