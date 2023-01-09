Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Commission to interview magistrate judge hopefuls in Riley Co.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A nominating commission will meet to interview magistrate judge hopefuls in Riley County. Kansas Courts says that at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
1350kman.com
Former RCPD administrator among nominees for Riley County judge vacancy
Three nominees have been submitted to interview for a district magistrate vacancy in Riley County. The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission announced Tuesday that it will convene at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Riley County Courthouse. The nominees, all from Manhattan, include recently retired RCPD Captain Josh Kyle, as...
WIBW
‘Superintendent of the Year,’ retiring in 2023, recognized by board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, January 11, the State Board of Education recognized this year’s superintendent of the year, which was announced back in October 2022 to be USD 252 superintendent Mike Argabright. The Southern Lyon Co. District superintendent received his award certificate Wednesday from the Kansas Board...
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
WIBW
City of Manhattan opens search for new Parks and Rec. Director
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has officially opened applications and begun the hunt for a new director of its Parks and Recreation Department. Officials with the City of Manhattan say on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that they seek a dynamic, innovative and politically brilliant leader for the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department.
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
WIBW
Kansans honor Martin Luther King Jr. at annual march around Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will have the chance to honor civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. at an annual march around the Statehouse. To uplift and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., officials with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 say students and staff will participate in an annual march held by the Kansas Governor around the Statehouse. The walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.
WIBW
Topeka City Council votes on two zoning proposals related to building proposals
The 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry Competition welcome several student participants.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
WIBW
Patterson Legal honors HEARTS with latest gift
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal came full circle with its January “Patterson Gives Back” gift. Tyler Patterson made the presentation Wednesday to Alicia Walker with HEARTS during Eye on NE Kansas. HEARTS stands for Helping Empower Adolescents Reject Thoughts of Suicide. Walker says the group already has...
WIBW
Wamego Health Center celebrates half a decade with no major safety concerns
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has gone half a decade with no major safety concerns, positioning it to focus on its culture of safety. Ascension Via Christi says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that Wamego Health Center recently celebrated its fifth year straight with no major safety events. It said a major safety event is defined as an occurrence at the hospital that causes significant harm to a patient.
WIBW
Topeka Police implement walk-in accident reporting due to winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of snow and ice has pushed the Topeka Police Department to implement walk-in accident reporting. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, that it has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the Capital City. During this phase, TPD said...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
WIBW
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding to the Greater Kansas City, relocating its headquarters from Topeka to Overland Park. Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it will expand its Kansas footprint and relocate its global and U.S. headquarters to Overland Park. The move will create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
WIBW
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
WIBW
Brown Co. authorities, KBI, investigating suspicious death
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead Tuesday in Horton. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1435 K20 Hwy, where they found a body in the home’s attic. That body has been identified as Gene Dunlap, 56, who lived in the home.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Vietnam vets volunteer to serve other veterans in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of Topekans who served in Vietnam in the 1960s are heroes in their own right. Yet now they’re giving of their time to help other veterans in Topeka and northeast Kansas. For Roland Mayhew and Ron Zink, it’s a labor of love.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
Comments / 0