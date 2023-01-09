TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will have the chance to honor civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. at an annual march around the Statehouse. To uplift and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., officials with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 say students and staff will participate in an annual march held by the Kansas Governor around the Statehouse. The walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO