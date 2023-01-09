Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested on warrants found with pot
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Luverne, MN, woman faces additional charges after she initially was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, on several Sioux County warrants in Rock Valley. The arrest of Shelly Rose Smit stemmed from her being found walking along 14th Street in Rock Valley and the officer...
KELOLAND TV
3 men arrested following traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
nwestiowa.com
Hampton man arrested for OWI in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Hampton man was arrested about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest of Bersain Lopez Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 1994 Ford Explorer for erratic driving...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley driver arrested on charge of OWI
HARTLEY—A 30-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol. The arrest of Benjamin Christian Metcalfe stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 3200 mile...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man
Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man, Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sibley
Sibley, Iowa– A man and a woman, both from Sibley were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sibley on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:45 p.m., 32-year-old Dustin Pursell of Sibley was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound on 8th Avenue, in Sibley. They tell us that 54-year-old Tina Haluska of Worthington, MN was westbound on 7th Street in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux City man allegedly attacked with chain one day after his vehicle was set on fire; Suspect arrested
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting someone with a chain one day after allegedly setting fire to the victim’s vehicle, according to Sioux City Police. Officials noted he apparently ripped the victims’ video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested on charge of assault
GEORGE—A 48-year-old George man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Aliwis Lewi stemmed from a report of a fight in progress at his residence at 405 W. Minnesota Ave. in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant on for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from him sending an e-mail to an individual he is not to have contact with at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Charged with Repeated Violations of Protection Order
(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
KELOLAND TV
Police release information on 2022 homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a homicide and trying to track down a killer. The case goes back several months, but authorities recently received autopsy results confirming that 43-year-old Shane Birger died from injuries he sustained outside the Gateway Lounge in 2022. The call...
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student dies in car-truck collision
SIOUX CENTER—A Dordt University student died in a two-vehicle collision about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Highway 75 about five miles north of Sioux Center. Eighteen-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south when she drove onto the west shoulder, which was covered with snow and ice, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
