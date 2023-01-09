ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

San Francisco’s Home-Grown Brewery Fort Point Is Branching Out Beyond Beer With Two New Ciders

If you’ve been in San Francisco for more than about five minutes, it’s likely you’ve encountered a can of Fort Point beer. Run out of a space in the Presidio, cases and cans of the independent brewery’s beers are ubiquitous, found in corner markets and grocery stores across the Bay Area. Soon, however, a brightly colored new product line from the brewery will begin to appear around the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space

For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How This Flooded San Francisco Restaurant’s Superfan Raised Nearly $200K in Relief Funds

The atmospheric river that descended on San Francisco on New Year’s Eve flooded a number of businesses in the city’s Mission District, including the Pink Onion, Rainbow Grocery, and Japanese restaurant Rintaro. In the area, flood water rose to upwards of seven to eight feet. For the Pink Onion’s part, owner Matthew Coric told SFGATE the damages will cost at least $50,000 to repair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Eater

San Francisco Burger King Franchise Owners Fined $2.2 Million Dollars in Wage Theft Case

San Francisco fast food workers just won a landmark case against two Burger King franchise owners. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office ruled in favor of 230 workers who made their case against owners Monu Singh and Harkiran “Romi” Randhawa for unlawful working conditions, leading to a $2.2 million settlement. The decision came on December 19 and the total bill, which accounts for more than $724,000 in unpaid wages plus interest, and $1.2 million in penalties, must be paid within 45 days. “I am happy that justice is being served,” Daniel Marini, a former Burger King employee, said in a press release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Attention pours in for young musicians who pulled off throwing a punk concert on BART

SAN FRANCISCO - Two Bay Area punk bands have been getting a lot of attention since throwing a huge, largely improvised show on a BART train on Friday night. The bands, False Flag and Surprise Privilege, rocked the last car of BART’s blue line, starting from the 16th Street Mission stop in San Francisco with plans to make it to the Dublin/Pleasanton station.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
TIBURON, CA
KRCB 104.9

Protected and Connected - Residents call for increased spending on climate friendly bike infrastructure

photo credit: Bart Everson/Wikimedia Each year Santa Rosa takes public input on goals and priorities for the city budget. One group is pushing the city to make good on previous promises.   Cris Eggers is a volunteer with that group: Bikeable Santa Rosa.   "Bikeable is a volunteer group who think that Santa Rosa is ready for a protected and connected bike network so that people who want to ride their bikes to go to places [can], not just the fearless riders," Eggers said. "But we're talking about the other 70% of people who would like to ride their bikes, would like to see their...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy