Eater
San Francisco’s Home-Grown Brewery Fort Point Is Branching Out Beyond Beer With Two New Ciders
If you’ve been in San Francisco for more than about five minutes, it’s likely you’ve encountered a can of Fort Point beer. Run out of a space in the Presidio, cases and cans of the independent brewery’s beers are ubiquitous, found in corner markets and grocery stores across the Bay Area. Soon, however, a brightly colored new product line from the brewery will begin to appear around the city.
Eater
San Francisco Sushi Staple Akikos Enters an Elegant New Era With Enhanced Omakase Menu and New Space
For more than a decade, Akikos has been one of San Francisco’s favorite destinations for pristine sushi — particularly for diners willing and able to splurge on the restaurant’s omakase experience. In 2009, self-taught chef Ray Lee took over his parent’s business on Bush Street, which first opened in 1987, ushering in a new era for the restaurant, one built on his obsession with the finest ingredients and inventive cooking techniques.
oaklandside.org
Is there any budget-friendly — and decent — pizza left in the East Bay?
When Berkeley pizza party staple West Coast Pizza closed its doors last fall, East Bay families let out a collective cry of woe. Where would parents of hungry teens find inexpensive, tasty pizza cut just the right size for sharing?, Nosh readers wrote in to ask. Where would we all get our cheesy sticks?!
Eater
Weeks After Manresa’s Closure, David Kinch Announces Plans for New Restaurants in Los Gatos
Just two weeks after the closure of his influential Northern California restaurant Manresa, chef David Kinch is giving fans a first sense of what’s next. According to the Mercury News, Kinch and his “business and bakery partners” will open three new restaurants as a part of a housing development being built in Los Gatos.
hoodline.com
New restaurant opening in former Black Star Pirate BBQ spot in Richmond
Fans of Richmond's Point San Pablo Harbor (or just of unique Bay Area dining spaces) will be eager to hear that a new restaurant is opening up in the waterfront building at the little harbor that had been home to the popular Black Star Pirate BBQ. Point San Pablo Harbor,...
Eater
How This Flooded San Francisco Restaurant’s Superfan Raised Nearly $200K in Relief Funds
The atmospheric river that descended on San Francisco on New Year’s Eve flooded a number of businesses in the city’s Mission District, including the Pink Onion, Rainbow Grocery, and Japanese restaurant Rintaro. In the area, flood water rose to upwards of seven to eight feet. For the Pink Onion’s part, owner Matthew Coric told SFGATE the damages will cost at least $50,000 to repair.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Eater
San Francisco Burger King Franchise Owners Fined $2.2 Million Dollars in Wage Theft Case
San Francisco fast food workers just won a landmark case against two Burger King franchise owners. The California Labor Commissioner’s Office ruled in favor of 230 workers who made their case against owners Monu Singh and Harkiran “Romi” Randhawa for unlawful working conditions, leading to a $2.2 million settlement. The decision came on December 19 and the total bill, which accounts for more than $724,000 in unpaid wages plus interest, and $1.2 million in penalties, must be paid within 45 days. “I am happy that justice is being served,” Daniel Marini, a former Burger King employee, said in a press release.
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
KTVU FOX 2
Attention pours in for young musicians who pulled off throwing a punk concert on BART
SAN FRANCISCO - Two Bay Area punk bands have been getting a lot of attention since throwing a huge, largely improvised show on a BART train on Friday night. The bands, False Flag and Surprise Privilege, rocked the last car of BART’s blue line, starting from the 16th Street Mission stop in San Francisco with plans to make it to the Dublin/Pleasanton station.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Rockridge restaurants and bars worth the BART ride to the East Bay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has sidewalks that invite long strolls past boutiques, salons, bars, cafes and some of the Bay Area's finest restaurants. Rockridge is easy to get to from San Francisco, with a Bart stop smack dab in the middle.
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
San Francisco storm: Mission’s homeless weather rain, hail
Roger “Popeye” Schneider, 75, huddled up on a hammock, wrapped himself in a red, waterproof sleeping bag behind the San Francisco Best Buy and braved the afternoon’s harsh wind, rain and hail. The only evidence that a person was under the bundle: a quaking shoe that stuck...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
travelawaits.com
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
Protected and Connected - Residents call for increased spending on climate friendly bike infrastructure
photo credit: Bart Everson/Wikimedia Each year Santa Rosa takes public input on goals and priorities for the city budget. One group is pushing the city to make good on previous promises. Cris Eggers is a volunteer with that group: Bikeable Santa Rosa. "Bikeable is a volunteer group who think that Santa Rosa is ready for a protected and connected bike network so that people who want to ride their bikes to go to places [can], not just the fearless riders," Eggers said. "But we're talking about the other 70% of people who would like to ride their bikes, would like to see their...
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
