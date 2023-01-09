photo credit: Bart Everson/Wikimedia Each year Santa Rosa takes public input on goals and priorities for the city budget. One group is pushing the city to make good on previous promises. Cris Eggers is a volunteer with that group: Bikeable Santa Rosa. "Bikeable is a volunteer group who think that Santa Rosa is ready for a protected and connected bike network so that people who want to ride their bikes to go to places [can], not just the fearless riders," Eggers said. "But we're talking about the other 70% of people who would like to ride their bikes, would like to see their...

