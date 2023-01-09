Read full article on original website
Louisiana aims to make human trafficking prevention priority
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is launching new initiatives to fight back against human trafficking. The Office of Human Trafficking Prevention reported 932 survivors received resources from one or more of their agencies in 2021. They expect the number of those stuck in the life of trafficking to be much higher.
Fentanyl seized by New Orleans DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA’s New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers. According to a press...
Lawmakers want to help student mental health crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana lawmakers heard new recommendations on how schools can better tackle the mental health crisis in students. The Student Behavior, Mental Health and Discipline Task Force was born out of legislation that failed to pass in the 2022 session, aimed at reforming how student misbehavior is handled. After months of research, the task force presented their final recommendations for new legislation to help the state better address what they call a youth mental health crisis.
Louisiana’s homicide rate second-highest in US, report shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana follows behind Mississippi in the highest homicide rates in the nation. The state of Louisiana has 19.9 homicides per 100,000 people, according to a study based on 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total population in Louisiana was 4,657,757, according to 2020 census data.
Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to prison on wire fraud charge
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson will serve prison time after pleading guilty to a seven-year defrauding scheme in which she took money from the state Democratic Party and her own campaign fund to gamble. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Carter Peterson was sentenced to...
Mississippi governor orders TikTok banned from state devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) ordered Mississippi departments and agencies to ban TikTok from all state-issued government devices and the state’s network. The directive was announced in a letter from Reeves to Mississippi department and agency heads. The governor said he issued the directive to...
First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection...
Louisiana State Police release body camera footage from deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police issued a Tuesday, Jan. 10 statement regarding an ongoing investigation into a trooper shooting and killing a Texas man on Dec. 8. LSP said Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, fled a traffic stop around 10:02 p.m. That triggered a high-speed chase and multiple...
Medicaid Expansion still has improvements to make, Gov. Edwards says
AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been seven years since Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order expanding health care coverage in Louisiana. “Nothing will be more important… ever… than expanding Medicaid,” he said. In 2016, Edwards promised to expand Medicaid for Louisiana. He believes...
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announces decision on governor’s race: Report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will not be running for governor, according to a report from KPEL. In a statement obtained by KPEL, Nungesser said there’s “unfinished business” in reviving the state’s tourism industry after the pandemic and storms and has decided to forgo running for governor and seek another term as lieutenant governor.
Louisiana to gain over 3,000 oil and gas jobs this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is expected to see an increase in oil and gas industry jobs – most of them being right here in the capital region. In 2015, Louisiana experienced an oil crash leading up to almost 20,000 workers being laid off. LSU Professor Greg Upton studies energy production in Louisiana and explains the hardship the state has faced since then. “Employment stabilized, but it really did not go back anywhere near those pre-crash levels. And then, of course, we had the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.
As cookie season begins, Girl Scouts debut new flavor
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It is a new year and that means different things to different people. For some, that could mean keeping your New Year’s resolutions and for others, that could mean diving into the newest Girl Scout cookie. Yes, it is that time of year, Girl...
Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder announces bid for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — John Schroder will run for governor in 2023, the Louisiana State Treasurer announced to his supporters on Monday. According to an email sent to his supporters, Schroder (R) will officially launch his campaign on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Fleur De Lis Event Center in Mandeville.
Healthy Living: How to balance your plate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A healthy eating routine is important at every stage of life. It can have positive effects that add up over time. It’s important to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods and dairy or fortified soy alternatives. When deciding what to eat or drink, choose options that are full of nutrients. Make every bite count.
