Paul Hutko
MINETTO, NY – Paul Hutko, of Minetto, New York, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on August 25, 1931, in Atlas, PA to Samuel and Mary Hutko. Following graduation from high school, Paul proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1949-1953. Using the benefits from the G.I. Bill, he pursued his educational goals at Penn State University, majoring in psychology. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he continued his studies at the University of Connecticut where he received his Master’s degree.
Craig V. Rombach
FULTON, NY – Craig V. Rombach, age 36 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and his uncle, Fred L. Craig. Craig is survived by his loving parents, Ronald and Louise Rombach; sister, Nicole Rombach; nephew,...
Janet N. Salmonsen
FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
Linda A. Corelli
FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
Vernon P. Detweiler
STERLING – Vernon P. Detweiler, 86, of Sterling, passed on January 4, 2023. Born in Danboro Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth (Bergey) Detweiler. Vernon was a proud Veteran, having served in the US ARMY from 1956-1959. He owned and operated Bucks County Rug Cleaning in Danboro for many years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Vernon enjoyed life and loved spending time with his sons and brothers.
Mark L. Kennedy
FULTON – Mark L. Kennedy, 52, of Fulton, passed on January 2, 2023. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Alice (Irland) Neild and the late James D. Kennedy. Mark worked for Black Clawson for many years as a machinist. He was a private person who loved his...
Nelson A. Parsons
HANNIBAL – Nelson “Pop” A. Parsons, age 79 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by parents, Clifford and Evelyn (Fikes) Parsons; his Rooster, Gomer; and his beloved dog, Bear. Pop is survived by his...
James L. Guilfoyle
FULTON – James “Jim” L. Guilfoyle, age 83, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning in his sleep on January 1, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Jim was born on December 7, 1939, to Harold and Evelyn Guilfoyle, born and raised in Fulton, NY. Jim lived...
Fulton JHS Student Council Continues Annual Toy Drive
FULTON, NY – This year’s holiday season was made a little brighter by the hard work of the Fulton Junior High student council. For their second consecutive year, the student organization coordinated a schoolwide Toy Drive in conjunction with the Fulton Elks Club. Liz Gardner and Emily McGreevy, the group’s staff advisors, were pleased that this year’s drive brought in significantly more gifts that last year.
Ronald C. Lamb
SANDY POND, NY – Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
John Ben Snow Grant Supports Mental Heath Locally
OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Foundation was recently awarded $10,000 through the John Ben Snow Matching Grant program, raising a total of $21,000 to support access to mental health services in both Oswego and Cayuga Counties. The philanthropic arm of Oswego Health applied for the grant to support...
Barbara Guynn
OSWEGO – Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews. Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother...
CENTRAL SQUARE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT LOCKDOWN INCIDENT
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
Peter Mulvey Performs At The Oswego Music Hall Jan. 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall welcomes musical artist Peter Mulvey to the National Stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. Mulvey’s eclectic, poetic style showcases his warmly wry lyrics and passionately percussive guitar sound. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
George C. Knighton Jr.
OSWEGO – George C. Knighton Jr., 28, of Oswego, died on December 30, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of George C. Knighton Sr. and the late Kathryn (Jones) Martin. George previously worked as a cleaning tech at Novalis in Scriba. He loved spending time with family, going to the park, and swimming. George was adventurous, always on the move, and loved being outside.
Ramsey Ludington
FULTON – Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away January 3, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements. Ramsey was born to Marjorie and...
Peter M. Hoffman
BALDWINSVILLE -Peter M. Hoffman, 65, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a courageous 15 month battle with cancer. Peter was the beloved son of Laurna (Millard) Hoffman and the late Merrill K. Hoffman of Fulton. Additionally, he is survived by his daughter Emma Feinen of Tonawanda and Albany; sisters, Anne (Gary) Wood of Manchester by-the-Sea, MA and Pamela (Mark) Giovannetti of Fulton; nephews and nieces, Daniel (Hannah), Geoffrey and Caroline Wood, Ian (Taylor) and Sophia Giovannetti; as well as an uncle, several cousins and a grandniece.
Craig R. Acker
FULTON – Craig R. Acker, 50, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He is survived by his adoptive parents, Lee and Sue Acker; “closer than a brother” Chet Hoffman; “Aunt” Kim Ellingwood and by several brothers and sisters. There are no calling hours...
Oswego County Today Alumna Gives Birth To First Baby Of 2023 – Evelyn Frances Bradshaw
OSWEGO – Oswego County Today is pleased to announce the birth of Evelyn Frances Bradshaw; the first baby born into the 2023 new year at Oswego Health by our very own former Editor-in Chief Kassadee (Paulo) Bradshaw and her husband Paul. Little Evelyn made her big appearance at 9:10...
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
OSWEGO – Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard in Sterling, NY, he continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego, Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit.
