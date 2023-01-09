Read full article on original website
Lady Panthers blow past Lady Lions 65-30
LIBERTY- The Lady Panthers jumped out to a big first-half lead and never were threatened as they opened district play ...
Liberty grabs 46-38 over Dayton
DAYTON - The Liberty Panthers made the short drive through the river bottom into Dayton on Tuesday night for a non-district contest with the Broncos. Patrick Flowers had 16 points and shot from 3 for 4 from three-point range, and Liberty left town with a 46-38 victory. The Panthers held...
Tarkington takes down Shepherd and Onalaska
TARKINGTON- The Longhorns finished this week with a perfect 2-0 record in district play with wins over Shepherd and Onalaska. The ...
Katelynn Michelle Brandon
Katelyn Michelle Brandon, 18, was born on July 11, 2004, in Conroe, Texas to her parents, John Michael Brandon and Jennifer Leann (Myers) Skiles, and passed away December 28, 2022, in Coldspring, Texas. She is survived by her parents, John Brandon and Jennifer Skiles; sisters Holly Brandon and Jessica Brandon;...
Dayton Scout Regan King Obtains Scouting’s Highest Honor
DAYTON, Texas - On Jan. 10, Troop 8 Scout Regan King passed his Board of Review for Eagle Scout thus obtaining scouting’s highest honor, The Eagle Scout Award. He is the son of Mr. Billy King and Mrs. Leslie Newton. Under the leadership and guidance of Scoutmaster Phillip Stewart,...
Carol Ann Fullbright
Carol Ann Fullbright, 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Webster, Texas. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was born on November 4, 1946 in Anahuac, Texas to the late William Otis and Alene Abel Gibson. Carol graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas, with the class of 1962.
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Dutton On Calls To Axe STAAR Test: “We Don’t Need To Listen To Them”
Hopes that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test would be abolished or reformed in the coming legislative session were quashed in a webinar last week. State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston), who chairs the Public Education Committee, said “we don’t need to listen to them” regarding opponents of the STAAR test.
Daisetta logo design contest underway
DAISETTA – Do you have a penchant for the creative and live in the city of Daisetta?. Well, here is a chance to make your mark on the city and a chance to put a little cash in your pocket at the same time. Daisetta city officials are now...
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Candidate filing period opens Jan. 18
Now is the time for anyone considering running for local office at the city or school board level to prepare to file the proper documents for the upcoming Saturday, May 6 elections. Packets are available for those with aspirations to serve their community, and the official filing period opens Wednesday,...
HISTORICAL COMMISSION TO DISCUSS “FREEDOM COLONIES”
The Liberty County Historical Commission will meet Monday, January 23rd, 2023, 6:00 p.m. in the A. J. “Jack” Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street for their regular quarterly meeting and the first in 2023. New officers will be elected and installed, committee sign-ups and the agenda will be set for the next two years. It is very important all commission appointees attend this meeting and participate!
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Man killed, bystander shot after fight leads to gunfire outside Third Ward store, HPD says
Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot and started pushing and shoving each other. That's when the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
