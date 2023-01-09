ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, TX

thevindicator.com

Liberty grabs 46-38 over Dayton

DAYTON - The Liberty Panthers made the short drive through the river bottom into Dayton on Tuesday night for a non-district contest with the Broncos. Patrick Flowers had 16 points and shot from 3 for 4 from three-point range, and Liberty left town with a 46-38 victory. The Panthers held...
DAYTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Katelynn Michelle Brandon

Katelyn Michelle Brandon, 18, was born on July 11, 2004, in Conroe, Texas to her parents, John Michael Brandon and Jennifer Leann (Myers) Skiles, and passed away December 28, 2022, in Coldspring, Texas. She is survived by her parents, John Brandon and Jennifer Skiles; sisters Holly Brandon and Jessica Brandon;...
CONROE, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton Scout Regan King Obtains Scouting’s Highest Honor

DAYTON, Texas - On Jan. 10, Troop 8 Scout Regan King passed his Board of Review for Eagle Scout thus obtaining scouting’s highest honor, The Eagle Scout Award. He is the son of Mr. Billy King and Mrs. Leslie Newton. Under the leadership and guidance of Scoutmaster Phillip Stewart,...
DAYTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Carol Ann Fullbright

Carol Ann Fullbright, 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Webster, Texas. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was born on November 4, 1946 in Anahuac, Texas to the late William Otis and Alene Abel Gibson. Carol graduated from Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas, with the class of 1962.
HOUSTON, TX
B106

More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas

Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
TEXAS STATE
thevindicator.com

Daisetta logo design contest underway

DAISETTA – Do you have a penchant for the creative and live in the city of Daisetta?. Well, here is a chance to make your mark on the city and a chance to put a little cash in your pocket at the same time. Daisetta city officials are now...
DAISETTA, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Candidate filing period opens Jan. 18

Now is the time for anyone considering running for local office at the city or school board level to prepare to file the proper documents for the upcoming Saturday, May 6 elections. Packets are available for those with aspirations to serve their community, and the official filing period opens Wednesday,...
thevindicator.com

HISTORICAL COMMISSION TO DISCUSS “FREEDOM COLONIES”

The Liberty County Historical Commission will meet Monday, January 23rd, 2023, 6:00 p.m. in the A. J. “Jack” Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto Street for their regular quarterly meeting and the first in 2023. New officers will be elected and installed, committee sign-ups and the agenda will be set for the next two years. It is very important all commission appointees attend this meeting and participate!
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX

