SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From the first time the Lincoln Cougars had to travel the length of the court on offense, it was clear it was going to be a long night. In one of the first possessions of Wednesday’s game at Lincoln, East Fairmont’s signature press defense stopped the Cougars’ ball handlers at every turn, forcing Lincoln coach Rob Hawkins to call an early timeout to avoid a 10-second violation for not getting across half court.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO