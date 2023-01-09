Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Memorial Middle School evacuated in Mentor 'due to smoke' on second floor
MENTOR, Ohio — School officials in Mentor say Memorial Middle School was evacuated Monday morning “due to smoke discovered on the second floor” near room 219 – which is a science room. “Everyone is out of the school and is safe,” according to a tweet from...
Mentor middle school evacuated: ‘Everyone is okay’
All school students and workers are safe following an evacuation for smoke at a middle school.
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
Longtime Seven Hills firefighter Joe Lecznar retires
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- After serving the community for 38 years, Capt. Joe Lecznar recently retired from the Seven Hills Fire Department. The Parma native and 1978 Normandy High School graduate has plenty of memories of watching Seven Hills grow from its early days as a truly small bedroom community.
Lakewood Corporate Campus at the former St. James School nears completion: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- One of the more adventurous and creative examples of adaptive reuse in Lakewood is nearing completion. After more than a year of construction, Oster Services and Oster Commercial’s $3.5 million transformation of the former St. James School into the Lakewood Corporate Campus now boasts five tenants -- four of whom are owners.
John Adams College and Career Academy closed, offering grief support after student’s death
The John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Wednesday, January 11 after a student was fatally shot at a bus stop after school Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
Old radios causing communication issues for first responders in Lorain County
First responders warn county commissioners they are not able to handle a catastrophic event with old radios.
Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio
MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Crews battle flames in Cleveland house fire
Crews battled flames in a house fire on Cleveland's east side early Tuesday morning.
newsnet5
Mentor woman transforms items of those who have died into precious keepsakes
MENTOR, Ohio — The death of a loved one or close friend naturally brings tremendous sadness and pain. A Mentor woman is now helping people find comfort in their loss through handmade “memory items." Her name is Colleen Higgins, and she started her business after witnessing and experiencing...
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
News-Herald.com
Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District taking orders for Spring Fish Sale
The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual Spring Fish Sale. Options are fingerling-size largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill/sunfish mix, minnows, redear “shellcracker” sunfish, perch, and white amurs, according to a news release. Pond safety kits are also available. The Fish Sale...
Video: Off-duty officer confronts police in a rage at party center
Video released to the FOX 8 I TEAM shows an off-duty Richmond Heights police officer confronting Westlake police in a rage at an indoor amusement park.
cleveland19.com
Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
Comments / 0