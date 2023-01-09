ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
MONTVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
MEDINA, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District taking orders for Spring Fish Sale

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its annual Spring Fish Sale. Options are fingerling-size largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill/sunfish mix, minnows, redear “shellcracker” sunfish, perch, and white amurs, according to a news release. Pond safety kits are also available. The Fish Sale...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
PAINESVILLE, OH

