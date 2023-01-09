Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
LTE Cappellini on Plymouth Bond Vote
In Spring 2021, the Town of Plymouth contracted with Maclay Architects in Waitsfield, Vt. Maclay completed a Net Zero energy report and requisite building renovation plan for the current Plymouth Town Hall facility, which can be found on the Town of Plymouth’s website. At the time, the projected cost...
vermontjournal.com
Roger L. Fuller, 1950-2022
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Roger L. Fuller, 72, of Cavendish, Vt. died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Dec. 29, 2022. Roger was born on July 9, 1950, in Townshend, Vt. to Doris (Bills) Fuller, and Kenneth Fuller, Sr, both of whom preceded him in death. Roger’s two older brothers Lester and Kenneth Fuller Jr. also preceded him in death.
vermontjournal.com
Russell Alan Comstock, 1946-2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Russell Alan Comstock, 76, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Jct., Vt. He was born Jan. 23, 1946 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Harold and Marion (Clark) Comstock. He attended Springfield schools, graduating Springfield High School class of 1964.
vermontjournal.com
Francis A Young, 1923-2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Francis A. Young, 99, formerly of Springfield, Vt. died Saturday afternoon Dec. 31, at the Village on the Isle Hospice Center in Venice, Fla. He was born Sept 2, 1923, in Springfield, the son of Sidney and Ethel (Shippy) Young. He attended Springfield Schools and graduated from High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army during World War 2 in the European Theater in Germany, was wounded in action, and received the Purple Heart. He came back to Springfield to join his father and his brothers, to work in the family business, Youngs Furniture and Appliances. He served as the furniture and appliance division manager for over 45 years.
vermontjournal.com
Community Action Live
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.” This is perhaps one of Martin Luther King’s lesser-known quotes, and expresses a hope that even now has not been fully realized. However, each one of us has the power to do a little something to sustain those who do not have access to three meals a day.
Comments / 0