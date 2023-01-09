ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
TheDailyBeast

2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
marinelink.com

Earthquake Offshore California Knocks Out Power for Thousands

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, leaving thousands without power. The earthquake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. (1034 GMT), was about 10 miles (16.1 km) deep, USGS said, and struck about 7.4 (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town about a four-hour drive north of San Francisco.
buzzfeednews.com

Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms

Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
activenorcal.com

A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California

The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
