Read full article on original website
Related
California boy, 5, swept away in floodwaters as mother is pulled from stranded truck
A 5-year-old boy is missing in California after being swept away in floodwaters when his mother’s truck became trapped in Paso Robles, officials say.
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
AOL Corp
California, Nevada no longer under 'exceptional drought' conditions following severe influx of rainfall
The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify for the highest...
2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California
At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
marinelink.com
Earthquake Offshore California Knocks Out Power for Thousands
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, leaving thousands without power. The earthquake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. (1034 GMT), was about 10 miles (16.1 km) deep, USGS said, and struck about 7.4 (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town about a four-hour drive north of San Francisco.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California started late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water...
buzzfeednews.com
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits near the coast of Northern California, leaving at least 2 people dead and 12 injured
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit near the coast of Northern California at 10:34 UTC (02:34 LT) on December 20, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 17 km (10.5 miles).
KOMU
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
Tri-City Herald
Two earthquakes rattle Pinnacles National Park in California, seismologists say
Two New Year’s Eve earthquakes shook up Pinnacles National Park on the Northern California coast within minutes, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The first, a 3.2-magnitude quake, hit at 10:19 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the USGS said. About 25 people reported feeling the tremor to the agency. The second,...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
WEKU
Rescuers search for a 5-year-old swept away by floodwaters in California storms
More than 100,000 customers were without power and millions were under flood warnings as powerful storms continue to hit California. The death toll from recent storms is now up to 17.
activenorcal.com
A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California
The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
Could All the Rain in California Trigger Earthquakes?
Research from Taiwan has indicated that large earthquakes were five times more likely to happen following severe storms.
What is an ‘atmospheric river,’ and what happens when it hits?
Parts of the West will be facing days of heavy rain and snow as an “atmospheric river” comes in from the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say. What is an atmospheric river, what does it do and when will it end? Here’s what we know about it. What is...
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
Comments / 0